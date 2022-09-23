Seahawks Injury Report: Shelby Harris out, Austin Blythe will play vs. Falcons

The Seattle Seahawks held their final practice ahead of Sunday’s home game against the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons. Friday afternoon, they released their final injury report, as well as the practice participants.

Final, full Seahawks injury report: pic.twitter.com/MwHcOmnHsP — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 23, 2022

Only defensive end Shelby Harris is confirmed to miss Sunday’s game. Harris has recorded one tackle for loss and one QB hit so far over his first two games. He barely played against the San Francisco 49ers and left with a glute injury.

Seattle will be a little bit thin in the secondary as they will likely be without slot cornerback Justin Coleman and safety Joey Blount. If Coleman does not suit up, which he is not expected to, it will be his second consecutive missed game with his lingering calf injury. Rookie Coby Bryant would presumably start in the slot again.

Carroll basically said Justin Coleman won't play, so expect Bryant to again start at nickel. And said excited to see Myles Adams play this week with Shelby Harris out. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 23, 2022

Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs is listed as questionable for Sunday, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday, and he has also played in each of the first two contests so far this year. He is expected to play on Sunday.

Pete Carroll says Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs (questionable, knee) looks good to play for Seahawks Sunday vs Atlanta. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 23, 2022

The best news is that center Austin Blythe, who didn’t practice on Thursday due to a shoulder injury, fully participated on Friday and has no injury designation today.