Pre-Snap Reads 9/24: DK Metcalf primed for a big Sunday

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Falcons - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1297: How Seattle's ROOKIES can have an impact against the Falcons on Sunday

DK Metcalf Wants Seattle Seahawks Offense to 'Dominate' Against Atlanta Falcons - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle's offense looks fairly lethargic without Russell Wilson. Can they figure things out?

Quandre Diggs “Looks Good To Play” & Other Seahawks Injury Updates

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Hawks Live Podcast: Week 3 vs. Falcons

Michael Bumpus and Paul Moyer prep for Week 3 vs. the Atlanta Falcons at Lumen Field.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on offensive drought: 'We need to score'

The Seattle Seahawks offense hasn’t scored a single point in the past six quarters ahead of Week 3’s bout with the Atlanta Falcons. With that backdrop, quarterback ﻿Geno Smith﻿ stated the obvious Thursday: “We need to score."

Rost: Seahawks haven't been who they want to be, now have to get there - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks know the kind of team they want to be, but haven't shown it through two weeks. Stacy Rost breaks down what can change.

Bump: Falcons give Seahawks a chance to right wrongs from loss to 49ers - Seattle Sports

The Falcons have a similar style of offense to the 49ers, so the Seahawks get a chance to correct issues from last week, Michael Bumpus says.

Falcons' Mariota and Seahawks' Smith on similar NFL paths

Mariota threw for 215 yards and rushed for another 72 yards in the opener. In Week 2, the yards were less but he threw a pair of touchdowns. The issue for Mariota has been turnovers.

Start 'em, sit 'em wide receivers: Keep the faith in DK Metcalf

Their defense has surrendered nine touchdowns and nearly 23 points per game to receivers lined out wide since Week 13, 2021. Start ‘Em Marquise Brown vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Brown has recorded 27.1 fantasy points in his first two games with Arizona, and I’d keep him active in what could be a barnburner against the Rams.

NFC West News

Will Los Angeles Rams DBs Cobie Durant, David Long Jr. Play at Arizona Cardinals? Sean McVay Provides Answer - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams' secondary has been hit hard with the injury bug ahead of a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

3 bold predictions for Rams-Cardinals: Cam Akers gets his groove back - Turf Show Times

A battle for the NFC West divisional lead, who will step up and take the crown?

Three players the Arizona Cardinals need to step up against the Los Angeles Rams - Revenge of the Birds

Last week we spotlighted Marquise Brown who was good, Isaiah Simmons who made a huge play in limited reps, and Marco Wilson who struggled early but finished strong.

Arizona Cardinals Friday Notebook: Rondale Moore Out - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Nearly everybody except Rondale Moore was in attendance for Friday's practice.

Scrutiny and Pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo Will be Lightest it's Ever Been With 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finally will be free from major scrutiny this season.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos week 3: Javon Kinlaw is defensive player to watch - Niners Nation

The Niners’ defensive line owns a significant advantage against Denver

Around The NFL

Kahler: Will any NFL TV broadcast say why Deshaun Watson is suspended? - The Athletic

Amazon Prime's Thursday night broadcast, and others featuring the Browns this season, have left out some important details.

Wentz's time in Philly included MVP play, benchings - Washington Commanders- ESPN

Wentz faces the Eagles for the first time since the 2021 trade. Before he does, we look back at the highs and lows.

NFL Week 3 injury report - Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and Roquan Smith

Our NFL Nation reporters have the latest injury developments for key players heading into Week 3.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six

Can the Colts notch their first win in style by handing the Chiefs their first loss? Will Darius Slay provide an encore to his two-pick performance? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2022 season.

From AstroTurf to 'frankenturf': Inside the NFL's behind-the-scenes battle to fix its turf problem

Odell Beckham Jr. was on his way to a redemptive Super Bowl LVI last February until a wrong step derailed his crowning night.

One man's plea deal may shed light on Brett Favre's possible ties to a $70 million Mississippi welfare scam

In a development that could impact Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, a key figure in an unfolding Mississippi welfare misappropriation scandal entered into a plea deal with state and federal prosecutors Thursday.