SB Nation Reacts Results: Seahawks fan confidence plummets after Week 2 loss

There is just a single Sunday left in the month of September, meaning the Seattle Seahawks have just their Week 3 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons left on the schedule before the arrival of October. The Hawks, of course, opened the season with a thrilling victory over the Denver Broncos and former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, but did not even get to enjoy the win for a full week before a quick turnaround to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

What transpired in Week 2 is no secret, and unfortunately there was no short week for fans to quickly get over an ugly 27-7 drubbing at the hands of a hated division rival. In addition to the loss to the Niners knocking the Seahawks out of their perch at the top of the NFC West division, fan confidence took a significant hit as well.

After an offseason of change for the Hawks, more than three quarters of Seattle fans polled felt the team was heading in the right direction, a number that climbed all the way to 87% following the Week 1 victory over Denver. Unfortunately, that wave of optimism has now crashed, and heading in to Week 3 fans are now much more concerned about the direction of the team.

After the loss in Week 2, there is no shortage of things for fans to be concerned about, but of all the issues that have plagued the team, it is the offense, or rather the lack thereof, that has fans most concerned at this point.

Pete Carroll spoke to the media earlier in the week and noted that the team needed to open up the offense for new quarterback Geno Smith, so Sunday will be the first opportunity to see whether the coaching staff actually follows through on that or not. Hopefully that is the case, and the offense is able to put points on the board against a Falcons defense that has had a hard time slowing opposing offenses this season.

