Former Pro Bowl linebacker works out for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks worked out three free agents on Friday, one of whom was a Pro Bowl selection not too long ago.

Linebackers Joe Schobert, Blake Lynch, and center Marcus Henry all visited Seattle yesterday, but as of this writing none of them has been signed.

Schobert is the highest profile name on this list, having made the Pro Bowl in 2017 with the Cleveland Browns. The former Wisconsin star has bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland in 2019, with one-year stints in Jacksonville and Pittsburgh. He was signed by the Denver Broncos in 2022 but didn’t make final cuts. In his Pro Bowl season he tied for the NFL lead in tackles with 144, and other than 2016 (his rookie season) has had at least 100 tackles every year. I’m curious as to why no one has signed him, but that might be more of a commentary on the value of off-ball linebackers these days.

Lynch played 16 games for the Minnesota Vikings last season, picking up a couple of sacks in limited snaps and otherwise featuring on special teams. Henry played for Boise State in college, was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as a UDFA in 2020, and was last on the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. He’s only ever appeared in 14 total snaps.

It’s perhaps more than a coincidence that they worked out linebackers and a center considering the injuries to Cody Barton and Austin Blythe, but both men are off the injury report and are good to go for Sunday.