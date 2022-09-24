Seahawks elevate pair from practice squad ahead of Falcons game

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks will look to get their second win of the 2022 season against an Atlanta Falcons club that enters winless following a pair of heartbreaking losses in the first two weeks of the year.

One of the big questions entering the game for Seattle is injuries, in particular in the secondary, where Justin Coleman and Joey Blount are both Doubtful and Quandre Diggs is Questionable. Pete Carroll, of course, said that Diggs should be good to go, so that should not be an issue. In addition, both free agent outside cornerbacks the Seahawks signed in the offseason in Sidney Jones and Artie Burns have both been cleared, so who sees the snaps at cornerback will be interesting to watch when the game opens.

In addition, the Seahawks have once again looked to the practice squad to expand the gameday active roster to its maximum 55 by using both practice squad elevations available to the team.

The @Seahawks elevated two players from the practice squad this afternoon for tomorrow’s game. #GoHawks https://t.co/XpuqYWB8fI — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 24, 2022

This is the second straight week the team has elevated Xavier Crawford, while for Christian Jones it is his first elevation on the season after having spent the last eight seasons with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.