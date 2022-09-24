Podcast: Seahawks vs. Falcons game preview!

The Seattle Seahawks will wrap up September with a home game against the Atlanta Falcons, who might be 0-2 but their losses have come by a combined 7 points. While the Falcons are looking for their first win of the season, the Seahawks are in search of their first offensive touchdown since the 2nd quarter of their opening night victory over the Denver Broncos.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens is (sort of) joined by Aaron Freeman, host of the Locked On Falcons podcast and also a contributor over at The Falcoholic. Dan’s the one doing all the talking because Aaron wasn’t able to make the recording. Instead, Viens got some off-air insight to beef up the preview.

Listen below via Spotify, or if the player isn’t working for you there are a host of other outlets below where you can listen!

