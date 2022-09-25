Seahawks vs. Falcons: How to watch Week 3 matchup

After a dreadful showing in Santa Clara, the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are hoping that a return to Lumen Field will also mark a return to winning ways. Their opponents on this final Sunday of September are the Atlanta Falcons (0-2), who nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Los Angeles Rams down in Southern California.

There will be a big focus on the Seahawks’ sputtering offense, which hasn’t scored a point since the 2nd quarter of their win over the Denver Broncos. Only a Michael Jackson blocked field goal return touchdown prevented Seattle from a shutout loss. Geno Smith is supposedly going to have the playbook opened for him, so there better be improvement and fast. Defensively, the run defense has struggled badly and the pass rush has predictably not been up to par. We’ll see if Marcus Mariota, Cordarrelle Patterson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts can take advantage of this Seahawks defense or if Clint Hurtt’s group will turn up the heat and put the clamps on the Falcons offense.

Here are all the details fans need on this all-birds matchup, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Chris Myers and Robert Smith (sideline reporter: Jen Hale)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Odds

The Seahawks are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 42.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: vs. Atlanta Falcons (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

October

Week 4, 10/2: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 5, 10/9: at New Orleans Saints (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 6, 10/16: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 7, 10/23: at Los Angeles Chargers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/30: vs. New York Giants (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/6: at Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 AM PT, NFL Network)

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

December

Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.