Pre-Snap Reads 9/25: Game Day!

Seahawks News

Shane Waldron is coaching for his job - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1298, 9/24/2022: Why the Seahawks will probably make an offensive coordinator change after or during the season

Seattle Seahawks Keys To Success In 'Important Game' Against Atlanta Falcons - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to turn things around against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

'We Need To Score' Says QB Geno Smith Amidst Seattle Seahawks Offensive Struggles - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks have failed to score 20 points yet through either of the first two weeks of the season. Can they break that barrier against the Atlanta Falcons?

Falcons at Seahawks spread, odds, picks: Expert predictions for Week 3 game - The Athletic

See odds, TV information and expert predictions for the Seahawks vs. Falcons game on Sunday.

Pete Carroll Preview: The challenges Falcons present Seahawks defense - Seattle Sports

What do the Seahawks need to do to get a Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons? Pete Carroll previewed the matchup on KIRO 97.3 FM.

Falcons face Seahawks, look to avoid another 0-3 start

FALCONS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Drake London had a team-high eight catches for 86 yards and the first touchdown of his career last week against the Rams. He's the only rookie with five or more receptions in each of the first two weeks of the season. His early success is important for the Falcons and should hopefully create more chances for TE Kyle Pitts, who is off to a slow start.

Seahawks' Ken Walker hopes to provide needed boost to run game

It wasn’t a big day statistically for Walker, who carried just four times for 10 yards, but Carroll said this week on Seattle Sports 710 AM that Walker will see more action in the weeks to come. Doggone it, we didn’t get to see him,” Carroll said. We’ll see him, it’ll happen.

College football open thread & notes (week 4) « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’ve returned from Italy, having watched England deliver a ‘hold my beer’ performance in response to Seattle’s loss in Santa Clara. Ah, the joys of fandom.

Picks And Predictions For Week 3 Matchup Against The Atlanta Falcons

Local and national media members make their picks for our Week 3 matchup against the Falcons.

NFC West News

Rams injury updates: Van Jefferson placed on IR, so why did McVay wait? - Turf Show Times

The rough hits don’t stop coming for Sean McVay’s Rams

Rams-Cardinals Preview: Last Minute thoughts ahead of divisional contest in Week 3 - Turf Show Times

With DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore out, Murray will have limited options in this game

5 Good Questions: Matthew Stafford’s interceptions, Cam Akers usage, and Aaron Donald is still the man - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Friday one and all. We were joined by Evan Craig of Turf Show Times this week to check in on the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams ahead of their matchup with the Arizona...

Three Storylines to Watch During Arizona Cardinals-LA Rams - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Here are some notable storylines to watch when the Arizona Cardinals take the field on Sunday.

49ers vs. Broncos Preview/Prediction: Will Russell Wilson Ruin the day? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers take on Russell Wilson again. This time around with the Broncos. Will he play spoiler yet again against San Francisco?

49ers salary cap: 49ers rework Trent Williams’ deal, clear $5.45M in salary cap space - Niners Nation

The 49ers have reworked Trent Williams’ massive contract, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Around The NFL

NFL Week 3 expert roundtable: Is Joe Burrow due to break out? Packers or Bucs on Sunday? - The Athletic

The rest of Week 3 roars to life Sunday with big-name QBs looking to get back on track and a matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Report: NFL levies fines for Saints-Buccaneers skirmish - National Football Post

The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore $13,367 each for their part in a skirmish between the teams last Sunday, NFL Network reported.

Nathaniel Hackett makes move to address in-game issues

The Denver Broncos have hired a veteran assistant coach to help Nathaniel Hackett address his game management issues.