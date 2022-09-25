Seahawks vs. Falcons: Live game updates, highlights, score summary

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) wrap up the month of September with a home game against the Atlanta Falcons (0-2). Seattle’s offense hasn’t scored in six consecutive quarters, while the defense is the only one in the NFL that has not forced a three-and-out. Meanwhile, the Falcons could very easily be 2-0 given how close their two defeats were. Atlanta blew a big lead against the Saints on opening day, then nearly pulled off a 28-3 comeback against the Los Angeles Rams. There’s a reason why Seattle is only a slight favorite even with the home field advantage.

This is a live summary of the game, with a full recap coming upon conclusion of the contest.

1st Quarter

The Seahawks started the game on offense, and they established Rashaad Penny right away with effective runs into Atlanta territory. He gained 35 yards on his first three attempts. Geno Smith threw a dime to DK Metcalf on the outside to get Seattle close to the red zone. Geno’s lofted 3rd down pass into the end zone for Metcalf was knocked away by AJ Terrell, so Jason Myers came on and made a short field goal. 3-0 Seahawks.

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: 32-yard field goal by Jason Myers - SEA 3 ATL 0

Seahawks Injury Report

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks are on the road for the next two weeks, starting with a trip to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions (1-2) on Sunday, October 2nd at 10 AM PT on FOX.