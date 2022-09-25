Sidney Jones and Artie Burns healthy scratches for Seahawks

The final Sunday of football is underway across the NFL, and for the Seattle Seahawks Week 3 brings a matchup against the winless Atlanta Falcons. The Hawks are hoping to get things back on track, following a disaster of a performance in Week 2 that saw the defense pushed up and down the field, while the offense could not move the ball, much less score, against the San Francisco 49ers.

When the teams take the field, the Hawks will be without several key players on defense, including Shelby Harris and Jamal Adams. Adams, of course, is out for the year after having surgery to repair a tendon torn in Week 1, while it was announced Friday that Harris would be inactive for the matchup against Atlanta. However, in addition, all three of the veteran cornerbacks the Seahawks signed as free agent in the spring, Justin Coleman, Artie Burns and Sidney Jones, are all inactive.

So, the full list of inactives is: