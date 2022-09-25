Injury Update: Travis Homer out for the game

It’s halftime of the Week 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks, but the day is already over for at least one member of Hawks.

.@Seahawks injury update: RB Travis Homer will not return to the game. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 25, 2022

Travis Homer was injured on a rushing attempt less than four minutes into the game, on the Seahawks initial possession. He gained seven yards on the play, but left the game to be evaluated for injury after being tackled by Grady Jarrett. The specifics of the injury have not been disclosed, beyond the initial announcement that it was a rib injury.

.@Seahawks injury update: RB Travis Homer is Questionable (ribs). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 25, 2022

Given the physical nature of playing running back, and in particular providing pass protection as the third down and two minute back, it is completely understandable that Homer will not return. Obviously, this is likely to be one of the issues about which reporters will ask Pete Carroll when he steps to the podium after the game, at which point Field Gulls will bring that update to readers.