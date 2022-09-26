Broncos Picks Watch: Death, taxes, Russell Wilson beating the 49ers

There’s a damn good chance you’re sick of us following what’s going on with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Seattle Seahawks played them, beat them, and we should move on.

I understand. Just hang on for a few more months because there is reason to pay attention to the 2022 Broncos and everything they do and how they perform. Seattle has their first- and second-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, so just like in 2009, Broncos results impact the Seahawks.

So from now until the end of the season, we will recap Broncos games whether you like it or not.

In one of the worst games ever televised, the Denver Broncos improved to 2-1 with an 11-10 win on Sunday Night Football over an increasingly banged up San Francisco 49ers team. Russell Wilson might have played underwhelming football again, throwing for just 184 yards on 20/33 passing. And yet, down 10-5 in the 4th quarter, Wilson made plays with his legs and hit a couple of explosive shots down the field in a 12-play, 80-yard drive capped off by Melvin Gordon’s winning touchdown run.

Jimmy Garoppolo? He uh... well uh...

Wilson is now 18-4 lifetime against the 49ers, and he gave them one more game-winning drive to boot.

It’s hard to ignore how terrible the Broncos offense has been both against the 49ers and Texans, albeit two defenses that have looked impressive to start the season. Wilson and the offense have now been booed for three weeks running, but the last two weeks are for very unwanted reasons. Frankly they should’ve scored more than 16 against the Seahawks but they committed brutal turnovers at the goal line and had so many backbreaking penalties and other mistakes that gave them their only loss to date.

Through three games, the Broncos offense has scored just 41 points — I’m taking out the safety from Jimmy Garoppolo — on 31 non-kneeldown drives. That’s a measly 1.31 points per drive, or 0.15 points better than the historically awful 2016 Los Angeles Rams. Perhaps it’ll pick up sooner against worse defenses but the Denver defense is the main reason they’re not 0-3 already.

With the Chiefs losing to the Colts, the Broncos are tied atop the seemingly way overhyped AFC West at 2-1. Just a reminder that if Denver makes the playoffs, that pick will be no better than 19th overall.

Denver’s next game is at the Las Vegas Raiders, who are 0-3 but with their losses coming by a combined 13 points. Go Raiders!