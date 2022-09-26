Post-Snap Reads 9/26: Seahawks’ defense looks abysmal in loss at home to Falcons

Seahawks News

Seahawks vs Falcons: Game result, reactions, Stock Up/Stock Down

Seaside Joe 1299: Seattle's got to question how bad they are after losing to the Falcons

Swiss Cheese Defense Haunts Seattle Seahawks Again as Atlanta Falcons Steal 27-23 Win - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

On top of continuing to struggle defending the run, Seattle allowed Marcus Mariota and his receivers to have a field day with explosive after explosive in the passing game, wasting a stellar performance by Geno Smith and allowing Atlanta to fly away with the road victory.

Seattle Seahawks Offense Better, But Still Sputters In Loss to Atlanta Falcons - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks offense couldn't keep up with the Falcons.

Seahawks defense falls apart vs. Falcons: ‘They came out and kicked our tail’ - The Athletic

The only thing to slow the Falcons' offense all day was a drone sighting, as the Seahawks' defense provided little resistance.

Rapid Reaction: Big Plays Doom Seahawks Defense In Loss To Falcons

Takeaways from the Seahawks’ 27-23 loss to Atlanta.

Seahawks “All Have To Do A Better Job” To Clean Up Defensive Struggles

The Seahawks came out of Sunday’s loss to Atlanta recognizing that there’s plenty to clean up on defense.

Instant reaction: Seahawks lose battle of the bad D’s « Seahawks Draft Blog

Another year, another season where Seattle’s defense is DOA.

Fast Facts: Seahawks' comeback falls short, Falcons win 27-23 - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' defense broke a little more than it bent, with the Falcons coming away with a 27-23 victory for their first win of the season.

Seahawks' offense gets plays it needs, but new D not cutting it - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks got back on track offensively against Atlanta, but the defense continues to struggle, and this year, it's in a new way.

Seahawks defenders blame themselves, with good reason, after malfunctioning in 27-23 loss

Amid the silence of the locker room, their words were clear. They were the opposite of their play.

Drone delays Seahawks game; Tyler Lockett leaves briefly with 'crook' in neck

Every time it gets better, I get hit in the same spot so that’s all it was,” he said. I just keep getting hit in the same spot where my crook is in my neck so once it gets better, I’ll be good. Lockett led the Seahawks with nine receptions for 76 yards on 11 targets — the play on which he was hurt being one of the two incompletions, the other the interception thrown by Geno Smith on Seattle’s last play.

NFC West News

Rams Defense Bends, Doesn't Break, Against Greedy Cardinals Offense - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Thanks to a strong effort from the Los Angeles Rams' offense, a career-high 58 passes from Kyler Murray yielded no touchdowns.

Rams beat Cardinals, 20-12: INSTANT REACTION! - Turf Show Times

What happened and what does it mean for Cam Akers, Tutu Atwell?

Rams-Cardinals takeaways: 3 things I think after LA improves to 2-1 - Turf Show Times

Defending champs appear to be rounding into form ahead of another crucial NFC West matchup

Arizona Cardinals comeback bid falls short against Los Angeles Rams - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals just couldn’t get out of their own way.

Not much more can be said about the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Kyler Murray was kept in the pocket and the...

What Went Right/Wrong in Arizona Cardinals vs. Rams - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals had an absolute slugfest with the Los Angeles Rams at home but ultimately ended up with a loss. Here's what went right and wrong for them.

49ers Offense Falls Asleep in 10-11 Loss to the Broncos - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The offense of the 49ers was asleep for the whole game in their loss to the Broncos.

49ers vs Broncos week 3 final score: SF loses 11-10 - Niners Nation

49ers fall to Broncos 11-10 in one of the ugliest offensive performances you’ll see

So, that happened! Let’s talk about it! - Niners Nation

Around The NFL

NFL Week 3 takeaways: Did the Titans, Bengals, Panthers and Colts save their seasons? - The Athletic

The Athletic's NFL writers offer thoughts on happenings from around the league in Week 3.

NFL Week 3 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game

NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 3.

NFL Week 3 trolls - Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns roasted their opponents on Twitter

Week 3's action incited some good burns on social media -- and several teams were left holding L's.

NFL stats and records, Week 3: Lamar Jackson's hot start is historic one

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Find out what were the other notable feats from Week 3.

Chaos reigns supreme in AFC after wild Week 3 of 2022 NFL season

Have the Jaguars become the squad no one wants to play? Who is the team to beat in the AFC? Jim Trotter examines the state of the conference after a chaotic weekend of NFL action.

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action.

NFL roundup: Packers top Bucs in possible final Rodgers-Brady matchup - National Football Post

Aaron Rodgers won what might be his final matchup with fellow legendary quarterback Tom Brady, throwing for 255 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns Sunday as the Green Bay Packers handed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 14-12 loss in Tampa, Fla.

Aaron Rodgers says he got help from unlikely source in win over Bucs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted at receiving help from an unlikely source to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trevor Lawrence is playing like the star we expected, which has flipped the Jaguars' outlook already

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to have a real deal franchise quarterback. Trevor Lawrence is slowly becoming the bonafide signal-caller they were expecting him to be when he was selected with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Russell Wilson struggles but has one clutch drive to lead Broncos over 49ers

It took a long time, but finally the Denver Broncos could feel OK about their Russell Wilson trade.

The Rush: Butt punt, tablet memo, excessive thrusting all on display in wild NFL Week 3

