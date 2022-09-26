Field Gulls Podcast: Can the porous Seahawks defense be fixed?

The Seattle Seahawks took another L on Sunday, falling to the Atlanta Falcons by score of 27-23 in a game that was winnable the entire way, but the defense played terribly and the offense couldn’t deliver a game-winning score in the closing minutes.

While the offense (in particular, Geno Smith) showed drastic improvements from the 2nd half of the win over the Denver Broncos and the loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the defense has gotten exceedingly worse with each game. The Falcons may have had 386 yards to Seattle’s 420, but Atlanta averaged 7.1 yards per play and only punted once out of eight possessions.

Seattle has only forced one three-and-out, five punts, and have let half of all drives reach the red zone. This unit was supposed to have a lot of promise but outside of a couple of individuals they’re looking considerably worse than other recent Seahawks defenses.

Field Gulls Podcast host Dan Viens recapped Sunday’s loss, and the big question is whether or not this defense can be fixed.

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts