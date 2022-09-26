‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread for Cowboys-Giants

It’s Monday, and that means that it’s time to reminisce back to Week 1 when the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos and ruined the Donkeys debut of Russell Wilson. That win left the Hawks on top of the NFC West and may well have represented the high point for the 2022 Seahawks season. Whether that will prove to be the case or not will be learned over the coming 15 weeks, however, on Monday night the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will face off with both teams looking to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles, who have started hot and currently sit atop the division.

The Giants enter the contest 2-0 having won their two games this season by a combined total of four points. Those wins include a one point victory over the Tennessee Titans following by a three point win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Cowboys enter the game without their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, who is out after suffering a broken thumb in Week 1. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook are favoring the Giants in this one.

Regardless of who wins, fans are certain to be treated to an exciting NFC East affair of which every NFL fan dreams of being able to watch in primetime. (Editor’s note: Not sure how to make the sarcasm font work in posts. -JPG)

As for how the Field Gulls staff predicts this must watch Monday night affair, the selections are as follows.

