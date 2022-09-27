‘We stunk it up on defense’ - Quandre Diggs on Seahawks’ latest lackluster showing

The Seattle Seahawks suffered an all too familiar defensive dismantling on Sunday, this time at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons. Safety Quandre Diggs shared his frustrations following the loss, and he was as blunt as he was last Week in his now infamous “we’re not that good” presser. Listen to a snippet below.

The Falcons ran all over the Seahawks today.



179 total rush yards and a career high for Cordarrelle Patterson.



“These guys played a hell of a game on offense today, and we stunk it up on defense,” Diggs said. “I know people got mad at me for my comments last week, but if you don’t want to hear the truth, then don’t ask me questions.”

Diggs isn’t wrong. The Seahawks defense was awful on Sunday, as they have been for most of 2022. Curtis Crabtree of Q13 Fox highlights some of their statistical lowlights pretty succinctly here, particularly this:

“The Falcons had seven plays of at least 20 yards in the game. Atlanta rushed for 179 yards behind 141 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown from Cordarelle Patterson. The Falcons faced just seven third downs in the game as they were able to march down the field without much resistance at times. Seattle forced just one three-and-out – their first such stop of the season through three games – and allowed at least three first downs on six of the Falcons’ seven full drives during the game. That excludes Tariq Woolen’s interception on the last play of the first half and the final drive of the game when Atlanta ran out the clock.”

Yes, that is correct — the Seahawks forced their first three-and-out on Sunday. The poor run defense is no surprise. Neither is their inability to get off the field on third down. So when Diggs says they “stunk it up,” I think we can all smell what he is talking about. Things aren’t looking up, either, as the team will travel to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 4, who are averaging 31.7 points per game.