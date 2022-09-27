Pre-Snap Reads 9/27: Seahawks’ defense at crossroads

Who’s watching She-Hulk these days? What do you think about it?

Seahawks News

5 signs the Seahawks have the worst defense in the NFL

Seaside Joe 1300: It's not about Geno Smith right now

Seattle Seahawks' Beleaguered Defense at 'Crossroads' Following 27-23 Loss to Atlanta Falcons - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Starting slow isn't new for Seattle's defense, but the group hit a new low on Sunday yielding nearly 400 yards of offense and 27 points to a previously winless Atlanta squad, leaving Pete Carroll and his staff searching for answers.

Seahawks Tariq Woolen Shines Week 3 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen shines in Week 3 as he continues to elevate in first year.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Recapping Seahawks vs. Falcons

Michael Bumpus and Nasser Kyobe break down the Week 3 loss to Atlanta.

Monday scouting notes: 2023 class & QB’s in review « Seahawks Draft Blog

When you have a result and a defensive performance like we saw against Atlanta on Sunday, I really wish I could offer some positive draft news as a silver lining.

Seahawks' scuffling defense, botched finish ruin offensive bounceback - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Geno Smith and the Seahawks' offense looked a lot better, but it wasn't enough to compensate for a defense that "stunk it up."

Huard: 3 positions the Seahawks could shake up soon - Seattle Sports

With the Seahawks at 1-2, what type of changes to personnel could we see moving forward? Brock Huard's keeping an eye on three spots.

Carroll: What Seahawks can do to improve against the run on defense - Seattle Sports

During the weekly Pete Carroll Show, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dove into his team's run defense after a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Pete Carroll doesn't see overhaul of Seahawks defense needed, just some adjustments

I think we’re going to be fine,’’ Carroll said. And I like what we’re doing, and I like how we’re doing it. We just need to get our wins.

NFC West News

Cam Akers: Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Shows Confidence in RB - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers against the Arizona Cardinals finally looked like the productive runner he was before suffering an Achilles injury

Three winners and four losers from the Arizona Cardinals lackluster performance against the Los Angeles Rams - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Monday one and all.

Red Rain: LAR 20 ARI 12 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

Do the Cardinals ever prepare for their opponent? Is it Kliff Kingsbury’s and Vance Joseph’s philosophy to merely "do what we do, but try to do it better," regardless of who the opponent is?

Rams get boost from backups in defensive win over Kyler Murray’s Cards - Turf Show Times

How Grant Haley, Terrell Burgess, and Derion Kendrick stepped up huge in L.A.’s second win

Marquise Brown Talks Big Day, Arizona Cardinals' Slow Start - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Marquise Brown met with reporters following the game and spoke on his big day, what the Arizona Cardinals need to do offensively to avoid slow starts and more.

Assigning Blame for the 49ers' Humiliating Loss to the Denver Broncos - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Determining who deserves the most blame for the San Francisco 49ers' humiliating loss tothe Denver Broncos.

49ers nap counts and stat review: Deommodore Lenoir out snaps Samuel Womack 35 to 2 in the slot - Niners Nation

A new starter in the slot?

Around The NFL

Cooper Rush rallies to win third straight career start as Dallas Cowboys hand New York Giants first loss

Cooper Rush got hot in the second half to rally the Cowboys and make a statement on the road.

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night

A sensational one-handed touchdown catch by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb proved to be the turning point in Dallas' win over New York on Monday night.

The First Read, Week 4: Bengals too talented for Super Bowl hangover; who's early leader for MVP?

Jeffri Chadiha checks in with the Cincinnati Bengals and finds a team adjusting to a new position in the NFL hierarchy. Plus, who's the early leader in the MVP race? See that and more in The First Read entering Week 4.

Move the Sticks: Big Week 3 games, 8 trending storylines, standout rookies & favorite performances

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, where the guys preview the Jaguars-Chargers, Bills-Dolphins and look at a team that's doing something unique, the Detroit Lions.

Arthur Smith praises Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons offense after win - National Football Post

Veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson helped the Atlanta Falcons earn their first win of the year, downing the Seahawks 27-23 in Seattle on Sunday after two heartbreaking losses to open the season.

Video: Cowboys, Giants get into it after Monday night game ends

The Cowboys and Giants faced off on Monday night and a few players like Peyton Hendershot and Jihad Ward got into it.

CeeDee Lamb comes up with clutch plays to lift the Cowboys to huge win over Giants

The Dallas Cowboys need all their star players to do more as long as Dak Prescott is out of the lineup.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey vows to 'correct' behavior after tablet-slamming tirade in loss to Dolphins

If you didn't know that Ken Dorsey is the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, you probably do now.

NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins are 3-0, though we need to keep it in perspective

The Miami Dolphins are 3-0. Strip away everything else and that's all that should matter at this moment to them and their fans. It has been a long time since there was this much justifiable excitement for that franchise. Celebrate it.