Colby Parkinson making the most of his playing time

When the Seattle Seahawks drafted Colby Parkinson in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the former Stanford tight end figured to be a potential big target with reliable hands for Russell Wilson to throw to. Unfortunately, Parkinson broke his foot and missed much of his rookie season, and another foot injury in 2021 put him firmly behind Gerald Everett and Will Dissly in the pecking order.

Parkinson has been healthy throughout 2022, and while he’s still behind Noah Fant and Will Dissly in the depth chart, he’s been a considerable part of Seattle’s passing attack. He’s caught all four of his targets for 87 yards, including what was technically the game-winning touchdown against the Denver Broncos.

All of Parkinson’s catches have gained a first down (including the touchdown, obviously). Prior to Will Dissly’s score against the Atlanta Falcons, Parkinson leaked out for a wide open 36-yard catch-and-run on 3rd and 1.

Colby Parkinson first down pic.twitter.com/KHK34Blb0U — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) September 26, 2022

There’s a chance that if DK Metcalf didn’t fall down he might have been able to get a good enough block for Parkinson to reach the end zone (or get closer to it). Oh well, it’s still excellent play design and it was well-executed.

Seattle’s final possession of the opening half could’ve ended very early if not for Parkinson. DK Metcalf and Penny Hart run crossing routes, Marquise Goodwin goes on a deep route, and Parkinson has a healthy cushion on linebacker Mykal Walker to make an easy grab along the sidelines and move the sticks.

Colby Parkinson on 3rd and 5! #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/eCwZUgyEXp — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 25, 2022

Parkinson has only played in 60 offensive snaps, but considering he’s the third-string TE that’s not an insignificant count. We have seen the Seahawks run more sets with multiple TEs and sometimes all of Fant, Dissly, and Parkinson are on the field. So far, Geno Smith is 21-of-22 for 218 yards and 3 touchdowns when targeting that trio, and Parkinson has been the most efficient among the three.

It’s early days but at the moment it looks like the Seahawks have three very viable pass-catching tight ends, and from what we’ve seen thus far it greatly benefits Geno Smith, and in turn the Seahawks offense. Parkinson’s contributions are a welcome sight to see.