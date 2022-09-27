Seahawks Reacts Survey: Even with Geno Smith’s play, do you still want to see Drew Lock start?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The first question (outside of the Confidence poll) pertains to something touched upon already last weekend, which is Pete Carroll’s decision to kick a short field goal instead of go for it on 4th and 2 inside Atlanta’s 10. Seattle kicked, immediately gave up a touchdown, and never scored again. Analytically it looked the wrong move and to make matters worse they burned a precious timeout in the process.

Second question (and I suppose the main one) is whether or not you want to see Drew Lock starting at some point in the season. Geno Smith has perhaps surprised with his high completion percentage, low turnovers, fairly low sack rate, and general command of the offense even though the Seahawks have generally struggled to score. They opened up the playbook against the Falcons and he threw for the 3rd most yards (325) of his career. Amazingly, he is 10th in ESPN’s QBR metric and has been sharp on 3rd down passing.

There’s no reason to bench Smith on performance grounds right now (unless you really just hate Geno beyond reason), but if this is a season in which playoffs are not realistic and you are so minded as to want to see what Lock has before deciding on his 2023 future... well you can fill in the rest from there!

I want to note that the question says “at some point” which means it doesn’t have to be this week, or the week after, but whatever your belief is as far as when Lock should get a starting job.

Lastly, Seattle will likely not be favored in any game they play until the October 30th meeting with the New York Giants. Maybe, just maybe, if the Arizona Cardinals keep faltering Seattle may get favored odds from the bookmakers. To test your pessimism, will the Seahawks go into the November 20th bye week with a record of 1-9?

The upcoming schedule (in order): at Lions, at Saints, vs. Cardinals, at Chargers, vs. Giants, at Cardinals, at Buccaneers (in Munich).

