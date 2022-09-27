Seahawks add running back to practice squad, bring back familiar face for tryout

The Seattle Seahawks are likely going to be without Travis Homer for at least this week as he deals with a rib injury, which means reinforcements are needed.

Seattle has signed running back Godwin Igwebuike to the practice squad. He’s been a journeyman since he left Northwestern, most recently playing for the Detroit Lions in 2021. I also cannot leave out that he was on the Seattle Dragons roster for the incomplete XFL 2.0 season back in 2020. Considering the Seahawks already have Darwin Thompson on the practice squad, perhaps he could be elevated to the active roster this week and beyond.

Also of note, the Seahawks brought in four players for visits or tryouts: Running back Abram Smith, DB Nazir Streater, RB Collin Gillaspia (visit), and a certain former Seahawks center Joey Hunt.

We’re gonna leave the other three aside and focus in on Hunt, who was drafted by the Seahawks in 2016 and started 10 games total, as well as both playoff games in the 2019 season. The less said about those games the better.

Hunt may very well be insurance for Austin Blythe, who’s been dealing with a shoulder injury and has otherwise not played at a particularly high level to start his Seahawks career.