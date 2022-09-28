Pre-Snap Reads 9/28: Pete Carroll is fired up about Geno Smith

#goms

Seahawks News

Seahawks deserve credit for offseason quarterback decisions

Seaside Joe 1301: Seattle is not committed to any quarterback beyond 2022 and that's a good thing

Pete on Progress: Why Seattle Seahawks Coach Carroll is 'Fired Up' About QB Geno Smith - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Pete Carroll discusses the progress that both Geno Smith and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks have shown this season.

Seahawks’ defense needs more from young core. More Boye Mafe, less Darrell Taylor? - The Athletic

The Seahawks' young defenders haven't taken the leap the team had hoped for, and it looks like changes to the rotation are coming.

Seahawks Mailbag: Pass Rush, Quarterback Play & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Tuesday Round-Up: Rookie Watch—Seahawks Rookie Abraham Lucas Coming Along Strong

Why Pete Carroll should be coaching for his job & QB notes « Seahawks Draft Blog

Todd McShay shares our QB sentiments

Huard: Grading out Geno Smith's performance for Seahawks vs Falcons - Seattle Sports

What did former NFL QB Brock Huard think of Seahawks QB Geno Smith's day vs Atlanta? He broke it down during Monday's Brock and Salk.

Bump: Who has been Seahawks' best offensive player so far - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have talent on offense, but the answer to who has been the best player on that side of the ball may be a surprise.

Time for Seattle Seahawks to shake things up defensively?

Hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang explore some changes Seattle could make to try to jumpstart Clint Hurtt's struggling unit, and more.

Seahawks reportedly add RB Godwin Igwebuike to practice squad

Seattle’s list of tryout players on Tuesday also contained one interesting name from the past — center Joey Hunt — who was the sixth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 and played in 34 games for the Seahawks from 2016-19 with 11 starts. He has not played in the NFL since the 2020 season with the Colts.

Seahawks mailbag: Darrell Taylor's role, second-half offensive woes and more

Coach Pete Carroll implied Monday that Taylor could be one of the starters whose playing time could be impacted as Seattle makes some adjustments.

NFC West News

Cam Akers 'Sparking' for Los Angeles Rams at Right Time - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers had his own zero-to-hero moment in a win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Rams have allowed most catches, second-most yards to WRs this season - Turf Show Times

How Jalen Ramsey, Derion Kendrick, and Grant Haley fared in Week 3 and so far this year

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #185: Rinse, Rams, Repeat, Ruh-Roh and a Panthers Preview - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: The ROTBPod break down a crushing loss to the LA Rams and highlight the best players and a crucial Panthers game

Five Arizona Cardinals Who Need More Playing Time - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of weapons who can contribute more than they currently are, here's five of them:

Emergency Meeting: Calling All 49ers Fans - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

If you say you are a fan of the 49ers, then you're a fan of the 49ers and no one has the right to tell you otherwise.

49ers news: A championship-caliber defense is being masked by a stagnant offense - Niners Nation

We knew this unit would be good coming into the season, but they’ve exceeded expectations through two weeks

49ers news: 3 winners and losers from the 49ers' painful 11-10 loss in Denver - Niners Nation

Good: Defense. Bad: You guessed it.

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins, Eagles soar to the top - The Athletic

The surprising Jaguars climb into the top 10, while the Chargers may be in trouble following a plethora of early-season injuries.

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022 - 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs

A big shuffle in the top five and an undefeated team ranks No. 1. See the full list, plus a progress report on every QB here.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson 'looking forward' to Philadelphia return: 'I understand that city'

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Monday he’s looking forward to his return to Philadelphia – no matter the reaction he receives.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Move the Sticks: Kyler Murray focus & teams desperate for a win in Week 4

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Jets place tackle George Fant on IR, sign reinforcements - National Football Post

The New York Jets placed offensive tackle George Fant on injured reserve with a left knee injury Tuesday.

Trevor Lawrence has bold comment about Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence boldly claimed that there is no denying the Jacksonville Jaguars are a very good team in 2022

With struggling offense and ugly loss, should Tom Brady, Bucs be worried?

As signs go, the clock literally running out on Tom Brady while he’s trying a desperation comeback is pretty on-the-nose.