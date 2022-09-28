Seahawks move Travis Homer to IR, promote practice squad CB to roster

The Seattle Seahawks entered the season without many questions at the running back position, with a nice combination of both experience and potential. With the expectation that Rashaad Penny and Ken Walker III would split duties as part of a potent one-two punch, while Travis Homer dutifully fills the role of third down and two minute back and DeeJay Dallas provides depth and special teams contributions.

Of course, that was before Walker suffered a hernia in the preseason that needed to be surgically repaired, slowing the process of him contributing in a meaningful manner, and then against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Week 3, Homer went down with a rib injury. That injury has now landed him on injured reserve, but rather than filling plucking a running back off the practice squad to fill the open roster spot, the Seahawks opted to promote cornerback Xavier Crawford to the 53 an roster.

The @Seahawks made multiple roster transactions this morning. https://t.co/AdLYQL0wwI — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 28, 2022

In addition to that pair of moves, the Hawks also officially announced that they had added a pair of players to the practice squad in running back Godwin Igwebuike and fullback Cullen Gillaspia.