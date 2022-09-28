Seahawks have much lighter injury report than Lions following Wednesday practice

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s the first practice for the Seattle Seahawks’ Sunday showdown at the Detroit Lions. While the Seahawks did take a hit to its running back depth chart and special teams following Travis Homer’s move to injured reserve, the injury news is otherwise very light.

Marquise Goodwin and Joey Blount were limited practice participants, with Goodwin dealing with a knee injury and Blount still recovering from a hamstring issue that has sidelined him from playing. The “Did Not Practice” list consists of Gabe Jackson, who’s getting veteran’s rest, as well as nickel corner Justin Coleman and defensive lineman Shelby Harris. Coleman has missed two straight games with a calf injury, whereas Harris was out last week with a glute injury and he was away from the team for personal reasons.

Now, as for the Lions...

Seahawks pretty healthy as the week begins, Lions not so much: pic.twitter.com/Q1iRdTtZpu — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 28, 2022

We’re talking DNPs for the likes of T.J. Hockenson, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and D’Andre Swift. Those are two starting offensive linemen, a star wide receiver, a rising star at running back, and a starting tight end. It’s possible that both St. Brown and Swift don’t play, more so Swift given there’s an expectation he will miss time with a shoulder injury. This is not to mention that Detroit lost defensive back Tracy Walker for the season to a torn Achilles.

Detroit is very banged up, but I’d wait until Friday before we get a better picture of just how many key players they’ll be missing this weekend.