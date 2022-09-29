Tre Brown still ‘two or three weeks away’ from returning, says Pete Carroll

Second-year Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown has been on the reserve/PUP list as he continues to recover from a torn patella tendon suffered back in November of his rookie season. It’ll take a bit more time for him to make his return to the active roster.

Pete Carroll provided media with an update on the former Oklahoma star on Wednesday.

Pete Carroll says CB Tre Brown (knee surgery in November, PUP list) is still "two or three weeks away" from returning for Seahawks. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 28, 2022

Brown is running at full speed, per Carroll, so there’s good news on that front.

Last year, Brown missed the start of the regular season with a knee sprain, but when pressed into action against the Pittsburgh Steelers he played opposite D.J. Reed at left cornerback. For the few weeks that Brown was on the field, Seattle had starting outside corners at 5’9” and 5’10” respectively, a far cry from the days of Richard Sherman and one of Byron Maxwell or Brandon Browner.

The Seahawks currently start rookie Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson as outside corners, with rookie Coby Bryant occupying the slot (at least while Justin Coleman remains injured). Sidney Jones and Artie Burns just recovered from their respective injuries and have otherwise not usurped either Woolen or Jackson in the lineup. If Brown is to remain as an outside corner, not being able to participate in training camp (at a time when the team has undergone some schematic tweaks) means hopping back into the lineup is very unlikely. It is nevertheless encouraging to see that Brown’s return is right around the corner and perhaps he can contribute on special teams when he is ready to play again.