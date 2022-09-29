Field Gulls Podcast: Seahawks vs. Lions game preview

The Seattle Seahawks start October with back-to-back road games, starting with a 10 AM kickoff against the Detroit Lions. Both teams come in with a 1-2 record, although if you were to compared the two sides the Lions have looked like a team with a lot more upside even in the short-term. Detroit pushed the Philadelphia Eagles to the brink, and really should’ve beaten the Minnesota Vikings but some poor coaching decisions and bad defense undid a 24-14 lead on the road.

Field Gulls’ lead podcast host Dan Viens and Pride of Detroit’s Chris Perfett did a 50-minute deep dive into this weekend’s showdown, which unlike last year will see see quarterback Jared Goff take on the Seahawks for the first time since he was traded by the Los Angeles Rams. There’s also safety Quandre Diggs’ first appearance in Detroit since the Seahawks acquired him for very little thanks to Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn being expert franchise saboteurs.

Have a listen below, or if you want to watch the Twitter broadcast from earlier you can do that.

