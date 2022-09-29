Ken Walker, Quinton Jefferson pop up on Seahawks Thursday injury report

The Seattle Seahawks travel to the eastern time zone this weekend for a showdown with the Detroit Lions in the early game slot Sunday. The Lions are extremely beat up coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, while the Hawks had a relatively clean injury report for Wednesday.

However, the Seattle injury report grew on Thursday, with the team adding several players with apparently new injuries, including Quinton Jefferson, Ken Walker and Phil Haynes.

The good news is that whatever Walker did to his shoulder, it does not appear to be significant, as he was a full participant in practice, while Jefferson was limited with his nealy disclosed foot injury. Haynes, as depth behind Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis, is obviously less pressing, but the fact that he did not participate with an ankle injury is not reassuring. If Haynes is unable to fill his role as the swing guard against Detroit, the team would likely keep both Jake Curhan and Kyle Fuller active as depth on the interior of the line.

As for the good news from this injury report, Shelby Harris returned to practice as a limited participant, which is welcome following the challenges the defensive front has faced in his absence since leaving the Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a glute injury.

Perhaps the most intriguing question regarding the injury report is the fact that neither Sidney Jones nor Artie Burns is listed, and whether either or both of them will once again be healthy scratches against the Lions Sunday.