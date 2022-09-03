Seahawks 2022 practice squad, updated 53-man roster ahead of Week 1

With the report that the Seattle Seahawks have signed Josh Onujiogu to the practice squad after waiving him from the 53-man roster, the team now has a full practice squad + International Pathway Program exemption Aaron Donkor.

Here’s a look at the 16 players (plus Donkor) who occupy the team’s initial practice squad ahead of the regular season opener against the Denver Broncos:

QB Sean Mannion

RB Darwin Thompson

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

WR Cade Johnson

WR Bo Melton

TE Tyler Mabry

G/T Jalen McKenzie

T Liam Ryan

T Greg Eiland

DE Jabari Zuniga

LB Josh Onujiogu

LB Vi Jones

LB Tanner Muse

CB Xavier Crawford

CB Quandre Mosely

S Scott Nelson

LB Aaron Donkor - Note: He does not count towards practice squad limit as part of International Pathway Program

And with nine days to go before the regular season starts, here’s a look at the current 53-man roster after a couple of changes were made following Tuesday’s cuts.

Quarterback (2):

Geno Smith, Drew Lock

Running Back (4):

Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer

Tight End (3):

Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson

Wide Receiver (6):

Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Dareke Young

Offensive Line (9):

Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, Gabe Jackson, Kyle Fuller, Phil Haynes, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan

Defensive Line (7): Myles Adams, Shelby Harris, Poona Ford, Quentin Jefferson, Bryan Mone, Al Woods, Darryl Johnson

Linebacker (7): Jordyn Brooks, Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Cody Barton, Nick Bellore, Alton Robinson

Cornerback (8): Sidney Jones, Artie Burns, Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen, Justin Coleman, Mike Jackson, Isaiah Dunn

Safety (5): Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Ryan Neal, Josh Jones, Joey Blount

Specialists (3): Jason Myers, Tyler Ott and Michael Dickson

Reserve/PUP: Jon Rhattigan, Tre Brown, Ben Burr-Kirven

IR (out for the season): Tyreke Smith, Cody Thompson

IR (eligible to return this season): John Reid, L.J. Collier