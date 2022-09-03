Seahawks 2022 practice squad, updated 53-man roster ahead of Week 1

With the report that the Seattle Seahawks have signed Josh Onujiogu to the practice squad after waiving him from the 53-man roster, the team now has a full practice squad + International Pathway Program exemption Aaron Donkor.
Here’s a look at the 16 players (plus Donkor) who occupy the team’s initial practice squad ahead of the regular season opener against the Denver Broncos:
QB Sean Mannion
RB Darwin Thompson
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
WR Cade Johnson
WR Bo Melton
TE Tyler Mabry
G/T Jalen McKenzie
T Liam Ryan
T Greg Eiland
DE Jabari Zuniga
LB Josh Onujiogu
LB Vi Jones
LB Tanner Muse
CB Xavier Crawford
CB Quandre Mosely
S Scott Nelson
LB Aaron Donkor - Note: He does not count towards practice squad limit as part of International Pathway Program
And with nine days to go before the regular season starts, here’s a look at the current 53-man roster after a couple of changes were made following Tuesday’s cuts.
Quarterback (2):
Geno Smith, Drew Lock
Running Back (4):
Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer
Tight End (3):
Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson
Wide Receiver (6):
Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin, Penny Hart, Dareke Young
Offensive Line (9):
Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, Gabe Jackson, Kyle Fuller, Phil Haynes, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan
Defensive Line (7): Myles Adams, Shelby Harris, Poona Ford, Quentin Jefferson, Bryan Mone, Al Woods, Darryl Johnson
Linebacker (7): Jordyn Brooks, Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Cody Barton, Nick Bellore, Alton Robinson
Cornerback (8): Sidney Jones, Artie Burns, Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen, Justin Coleman, Mike Jackson, Isaiah Dunn
Safety (5): Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Ryan Neal, Josh Jones, Joey Blount
Specialists (3): Jason Myers, Tyler Ott and Michael Dickson
Reserve/PUP: Jon Rhattigan, Tre Brown, Ben Burr-Kirven
IR (out for the season): Tyreke Smith, Cody Thompson
IR (eligible to return this season): John Reid, L.J. Collier
