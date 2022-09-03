Pre-Snap Reads 9/3: Who will be the 3rd WR this year for the Seahawks?

Seahawks News

'Can't Stop Now': Mike Jackson Sums Up Seattle Seahawks Journey in 3 Words - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Jackson's path to Seattle has been filled with bumps, bruises, and too many departures to count.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks DK Metcalf, Michael Dickson Named to CBS Sports Preseason All-NFC West Team

A pair of Seahawks were named to CBS Sports’ preseason All-NFC West team.

Seahawks Notebook: Metcalf and Lockett in for challenge vs Broncos - Seattle Sports

As Week 1 inches closer, Stacy Rost breaks down what to know about the Seahawks, including why their WRs may have a tough task vs Denver.

Bump's Seahawks Breakdown: What No. 3 WR competition looks like - Seattle Sports

With Freddie Swain out the door, Michael Bumpus breaks down what the competition looks like for the Seahawks' No. 3 receiver role.

Without Russell Wilson, how good can the Seahawks offense be in 2022?

KING 5 SEASON PREVIEW: All of our stories breaking down the 2022 Seahawks Now we are doing the same for the offense, which will be without longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time since 2011. Wilson's absence from an offensive unit typically among the NFL's elite will be the defining storyline for the Seahawks' 2022 season. For a team that has been defined by Wilson in every single way, can they find a way to still be successful?

Full circle: Pete Carroll tries to copy successful Seahawks youth movement that won titles

A decade ago it began with Doug Baldwin from Stanford.

NFC West News

Executives' Decision: Rams Are Team to Beat in NFC - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Despite some championship-worthy losses, the competition believes that the Rams are ready for another Super Bowl stampede.

NFL execs rank NFC teams: Rams No. 1, Eagles and Cowboys neck and neck - The Athletic

The past two Super Bowl champions appear headed in opposite directions, while there's no question which direction Detroit is heading.

Los Angeles Rams season preview: Did the offensive line change too much - Turf Show Times

The Rams have questions on the offensive line. Will they be good enough to repeat?

Leadership void: 2022 Arizona Cardinals worst-case scenario - Revenge of the Birds

Last week, we took a look at the best-case scenario for the 2022 Cardinals. This week, it’s the other end of the spectrum. What’s the worst that can happen for the team this season?

Arizona Cardinals Extend Safety Jalen Thompson - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Jalen Thompson will now be with the Arizona Cardinals through 2025.

Jimmy Garoppolo Considered Asking the 49ers to Release him - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There was a time during training camp that Jimmy Garoppolo thought about asking the 49ers to release him.

49ers news: Curtis Robinson could be the 49ers long term insurance at the linebacker position - Niners Nation

Robinson will miss the first four games with an ankle injury

Gold Diggers: One area where the 49ers defense will improve - Niners Nation

Strengthening the last remaining weak spot on DeMeco Ryans’ unit

Around The NFL

Fantasy football 2022 - what you need to know before you draft

A ton has happened this preseason. ESPN's Mike Triplett gets you caught up on the most important developments as you finalize your fantasy draft board.

How Tua Tagovailoa has changed, and why there's confidence with the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have put the young QB in a position to succeed, now it's up to him. Will he be up to the job after an offseason of physical and mental preparation?

Green Bay Packers' defense looks good on paper, but on the field, 'it looks even better' - Green Bay Packers- ESPN

While questions linger about the offense after Davante Adams was traded away, the Packers' D looks ready to roll.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

On the eve of the 2022 NFL season, which newbies are poised to immediately impact the playoff picture? Bucky Brooks identifies one rookie who could define each division race.

With Mike Zimmer out and Kevin O'Connell in, the Vikings could be much, much better - ProFootballTalk

As Labor Day weekend commences with what hopefully will be a relaxing Friday night, I write this item fully aware that, before too long, a stream of angry texts may begin to ping my phone.

Baker Mayfield selling shirts to commemorate his revenge game

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is selling shirts commemorating his upcoming revenge game against the Cleveland Browns

Russell Wilson's deal is latest evidence that fully guaranteed QB contracts like Deshaun Watson's are an outlier

