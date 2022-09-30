Pre-Snap Reads 9/30: ‘Marathon not a sprint’ says DK Metcalf

Seahawks News

Seahawks Thursday Checklist: Which players could benefit from playing other positions?

Seaside Joe 1303, 9/29/22: Plus Week 4 rooting guide and what is John Schneider's worst trade?

'Marathon Not A Sprint': Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Seattle Seahawks' Early Season Struggles - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Metcalf discussed the mindset of the Seahawks following their two-game losing streak.

What Seahawks lost, gained in AFC-to-NFC move in NFL realignment 20 years ago - The Athletic

"Why us?" Mike Holmgren asked when his Seahawks were orphaned to the NFC. Two decades later, realignment looks like a blessing in disguise.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks at Lions

It's off to Detroit as the Seahawks look to get back to an even 2-2 on the season.

Week 4 Injury Report: Seahawks at Lions

Details on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 4 game at Detroit, including Thursday's practice participation.

QB talk — Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Jaren Hall « Seahawks Draft Blog

While the Seahawks’ defense goes about proving it’s more ‘Rings of Power’ than ‘House of the Dragon’ — the 2023 quarterback class continues to provide a welcome distraction

Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs thankful for time in Detroit ahead of return - Seattle Sports

Looking back on how his career started has only strengthened the feelings Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs has for the Detroit Lions.

Seahawks are converting third downs at a high rate, just not in the red zone

All three times the Seahawks kicked field goals, which proved as much of a difference as anything in the game (their only third-down conversion inside the 20 came before a failed third down later in the drive). The Seahawks, who are third in the NFL in third-down conversion rate for the season at 17 of 35, 48.6%, are just 1 of 5 on third downs inside the red zone.

Here's why draft class of 2021 isn't making big impact for Seahawks

But as the Seahawks have fallen to 1-2, also hard to ignore is the paucity of contribution from the 2021 draft, both in the players selected — they had just picks — and maybe just as critically, in the players acquired in trades using picks from that draft. Much of it has been because of the unfortunate reality of injuries, for which a team can hardly be blamed.

NFC West News

Return On Investment: Los Angeles Rams WR Brandon Powell Poised For Increased Role On Offense - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams return specialist may get his chance to demonstrate his prowess at receiver with Van Jefferson on injured reserve.

Bobby Wagner is back in Los Angeles, but he never really left it behind - The Athletic

Despite painful memories, Wagner has embraced a return home because he knew the good memories were still there underneath.

Rams-49ers preview: LA can build lead in NFC West with win over San Francisco - Turf Show Times

Newcomer Bobby Wagner will play an important role in slowing down San Francisco’s ground attack

Rams analytics: McVay’s offense struggling on early downs - Turf Show Times

A look at some early season stats, including L.A.’s Super Bowl odds

Whose Offense Is This? - Revenge of the Birds

So, last Sunday as I was watching the Philadelphia Eagles rack up over 400 yards of total offense during their 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders, in examining their play designs and...

Here's How the Arizona Cardinals Can Defeat the Carolina Panthers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Here's a blueprint of how the Arizona Cardinals can defeat the Carolina Panthers come Sunday.

49ers Injury News: Williams Still Injured Reserve Candidate; Armstead Misses Practice - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Trent Williams doesn't require surgery on his ankle injury, but the 49er still could be placed on Injured Reserve. Arik Armstead is still dealing with a bothersome foot injury.

49ers News: Kyle Shanahan must stop living in his fears - Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahan is one of the most conservative coaches in the NFL, and it is hurting the 49ers

Around The NFL

Patrick Mahomes is thinking about playing in the NFL at 45 like Tom Brady

Tom Brady is still playing at an elite level at 45 years old. Patrick Mahomes wants to play at that age but under one condition.

Winning close games could be Bills' Achilles' heel - Buffalo Bills- ESPN

The Bills' defense is among the league's best but has struggled in tight games. Buffalo is 0-7 in one-score games since Week 8 of 2020.

Move the Sticks: Falcons' run game & are the Eagles legit Super Bowl contenders?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Mike McDaniel had good plan for tricking practice spies

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had a trick in mind for how to handle spies who recorded video of their Cincinnati practice.

NFL claims concussion protocols didn’t fail Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday. That’s hard to believe after Thursday’s scary head injury

For days, the NFL told us our eyes were lying to us when it came to the health of Tua Tagovailoa’s head.

Dolphins battle hard after Tua Tagovailoa injury, but lose to Bengals

Teddy Bridgewater did his best in a tough spot. The Miami Dolphins fought all Thursday night.