Lions to be without Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift vs. Seahawks on Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks (1-2) are looking to bounce back off of a home loss to the Atlanta Falcons last weekend as they get set for their second road game of the year, as they will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions (1-2).

Seattle may get dealt an easier deck than they originally expected for this weekend, as the Lions are expected to take the field without their top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, as well as their star running back D’Andre Swift.

Dan Campbell says WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is out Sunday vs. the Seahawks. — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) September 30, 2022

Dan Campbell says RB D’Andre Swift is “probably out” vs. the Seahawks. — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) September 30, 2022

Neither player practiced on Thursday, with St. Brown battling an ankle injury, and Swift dealing with both an ankle and shoulder injury. Friday’s injury report will still be a good measuring stick for this weekend as it will give official designations, although it already sounds unlikely that either player will suit up on Sunday.

Lions Thursday practice report: pic.twitter.com/Azx9W0KNmj — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 29, 2022

St. Brown currently ranks tied for second in the NFL in touchdown catches this season (3) and is sixth in receptions (23). Swift has been averaging over 100 total yards per game in 2022 between rushing and receiving yards, and put up 1,069 total yards in just 13 games last season.

The Friday practice report will all but confirm both men won’t play, leaving Detroit without their top two weapons who both would’ve figured to pose major problems for the Seahawks defense.