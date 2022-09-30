Seahawks final injury report about as light as can be for Lions game

If the Detroit Lions are incredibly banged up, missing their top wide receiver (Amon-Ra St. Brown), running back (D’Andre Swift), placekicker (Austin Seibert), and guard (Jonah Jackson), the Seattle Seahawks’ injury report is very different.

No one has been ruled out, although I think it’s safe to assume that nickel corner Justin Coleman will not be playing for the third consecutive game with a calf injury. Safety Joey Blount, who didn’t play last weekend, is questionable with a hamstring problem.

Seahawks a really small injury report for Sunday -- Justin Coleman doubtful and Joey Blount questionable and that's it: pic.twitter.com/KPKqnq8lYW — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 30, 2022

Shelby Harris is off the injury report and ready to return to the lineup to hopefully aid a struggling defensive line. Artie Burns and Sidney Jones are not on the injury report so if they’re gameday inactives for any reason it’s not because of injury.

Meanwhile, have a gander at just how many key Lions players will be absent for Sunday’s 10 AM PT kickoff. Detroit’s been competitive and fun through three weeks but that’s a lot of talent they’ll be missing.