Pre-Snap Reads 9/4: Seahawks will play rookies more in 2022

8 days until the season opener.

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 free agents: Ranking the priority to re-sign each contract year player

Seaside Joe 1277: Who will be Pete Carroll's first signing of 2023?

Seahawks Complete Practice Squad, Sign Former Florida DE Jabari Zuniga - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Formerly a day two selection, Seattle will be banking on a change of scenery and better fortune in the health department to allow Zuniga to eventually be a contributor rushing off the edge and on special teams.

Quarterback watch: Anthony Richardson wows vs Utah « Seahawks Draft Blog

Anthony Richardson impresses

Seahawks will return to their roots, play rookies right away in '22 - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks didn't shy away from leaning on rookies earlier under Pete Carroll. With a strong draft class, expect them to get back to that.

Richard Sherman says he’ll impart his wisdom to rookie Tariq Woolen

The Seattle Seahawks may have found a special talent at cornerback in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft. If that sounds familiar it’s because the best corner in franchise history was also a fifth-rounder.

NFC West News

Bobby Wagner's 'Humility' Changing Reputation With Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Wagner has gone from a feared enemy to a vital part of Los Angeles' championship puzzle.

Los Angeles Rams season preview: Stock Up, Stock Down ahead of Week 1 - Turf Show Times

Van Jefferson set to lose snaps to Allen Robinson II and Tutu Atwell

Steve Young on Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo situation: "This is hairy stuff" - ProFootballTalk

Once upon a time, the 49ers transitioned from Joe Montana to Steve Young. It was clunky, to say the least.

49ers have the 10th-most homegrown players on their 53-man roster - Niners Nation

The 49ers have a higher proportion of homegrown players on their roster than most of the league.

What the 2022 49ers Have in Common with the Undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 2022 San Francisco 49ers have interesting parallels with the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins.

Where Does Arizona Cardinals Offensive Trio Rank in NFL? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Here's where NFL.com ranks the Arizona Cardinals' trio of Kyler Murray, James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins.

Pre-Season MVPs: The Big Nasties! - Revenge of the Birds

The most auspicious outcome of the Cardinals’ 2022 pre-season games was the surprisingly physical and, at times, dominant play the team got from the “BIG NASTIES” on both sides of the ball.

Cardinals enter Week 1 with several injured starters

The Arizona Cardinals have finished all their preseason practice and have the weekend off before they return to prepare for their Week 1 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Around The NFL

Denver Broncos believe Russell Wilson will be a hit, but don't want him to get hit as much - Denver Broncos- ESPN

Wilson has been hit and sacked more than any other QB since his rookie season 2012, but at 33, it may be time to avoid unnecessary contact.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

2022 NFL Preview: Mike McCarthy and other coaches on the hot seat already

If we're being honest, all but a handful of NFL head coaches are on the hot seat.

Titans’ Malik Willis ranked as top rookie from the preseason

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis gave the football world a good glimpse of the immense potential he has during the preseason, where the rookie routinely shined in three games.