Pre-Snap Reads 9/5: Pete Carroll confident in Tariq Woolen

Seahawks News

Am I lying to you? - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1278: The question has been raised

'He Can Play': Pete Carroll Confident in Tariq Woolen's Readiness Heading Into Seahawks' Opener - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While it remains to be seen whether or not Woolen will start for Seattle when Denver comes to town in Week 1, the uber-athletic rookie has turned heads at training camp and looks poised to jump into a major role on defense as a rookie.

Bump & Stacy: Should Seahawks tank in order to draft next QB early? - Seattle Sports

Bump & Stacy dive into the idea of the Seahawks tanking in 2022 in order to draft their QB of the future early in next year's draft.

Former Washington State standout offensive linemen, current Seattle Seahawks Abraham Lucas, Liam Ryan visit Pullman

wo former pillars for Washington State's football program returned to the Palouse to support their old team in its season opener.

NFC West News

'No Hesitation': Sean McVay Reveals Injury Plan for QB Matthew Stafford Ahead of Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Stafford's elbow injury has remained a question mark for most of the summer.

Rams vs Bills preview: 9 new starters for Sean McVay’s Week 1 roster - Turf Show Times

From Allen Robinson to Bobby Wagner and Troy Hill

49ers news - Fred Warner: ‘Kwon Alexander’s my favorite teammate of all time’ - Niners Nation

We may be three years removed from 2019, but Fred Warner still has Hot Boyzzz on his mind.

Why the 49ers are Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers are legitimate contenders to win the Super Bowl this season.

Will Arizona Cardinals Regret Marquise Brown Trade? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

B/R believes the Arizona Cardinals made a mistake trading significant draft capital for Marquise Brown.

The Cardinals’ full 53-man roster entering Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals will begin their week of practice for Week 1 of the NFL season Monday and prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are their season-opening opponent at home.

Around The NFL

Troy Aikman on what New England Patriots QB Mac Jones and Tom Brady have in common, and the 'hardest job in football' - New England Patriots- ESPN

As Jones learns a new offensive system, ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Aikman speaks about what he likes from the second-year quarterback.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh talks about progression of CB Marcus Peters

The Baltimore Ravens saw their secondary struggle in a big way during the 2021 season. They ranked in the bottom-five in multiple different categories, with a big reason being how many injuries they suffered at both cornerback and safety.