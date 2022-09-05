 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Social Club: Will the Seahawks go over or under 5.5 wins?

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

We’re just one more week away from the start of the regular season for the Seattle Seahawks. After years of playoff berths and Super Bowl aspirations, the Russell Wilson trade has plummeted the expectations of this team to a level not seen in over a decade. DraftKings Sportsbook has projected Seattle’s over/under win total at 5.5, which would be the worst Seahawks season since Jim Mora was fired in 2009. Pete Carroll has never had fewer than six wins in an NFL season in any of his head coaching stints, but that’s under real threat this year.

In a new Social Club, we asked Twitter whether Seattle will go over or under the win total. There is optimism abound for the offensive line, rookie corners Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant, pass rushers Boye Mafe and Darrell Taylor, and a talented running back room that features a resurgent Rashaad Penny and rookie Kenneth Walker III. Yeah the quarterback situation is going to be a real problem whether it’s Geno Smith or Drew Lock, but can Seattle outperform expectations? Here’s a sampling of the answers.

Overall I’d say opinion was split but only a handful believed the Seahawks would either be a playoff team or so bad they’d be contending for worst record in the league. Maybe the oddsmakers have the general idea right. No one picked “push,” which is possible if the team goes 5-11-1.

Check back at the end of the week for the big Field Gulls staff predictions for this season!

Loading comments...