The Social Club: Will the Seahawks go over or under 5.5 wins?

We’re just one more week away from the start of the regular season for the Seattle Seahawks. After years of playoff berths and Super Bowl aspirations, the Russell Wilson trade has plummeted the expectations of this team to a level not seen in over a decade. DraftKings Sportsbook has projected Seattle’s over/under win total at 5.5, which would be the worst Seahawks season since Jim Mora was fired in 2009. Pete Carroll has never had fewer than six wins in an NFL season in any of his head coaching stints, but that’s under real threat this year.

In a new Social Club, we asked Twitter whether Seattle will go over or under the win total. There is optimism abound for the offensive line, rookie corners Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant, pass rushers Boye Mafe and Darrell Taylor, and a talented running back room that features a resurgent Rashaad Penny and rookie Kenneth Walker III. Yeah the quarterback situation is going to be a real problem whether it’s Geno Smith or Drew Lock, but can Seattle outperform expectations? Here’s a sampling of the answers.

It’s so hard to be that bad in the NFL. 6-7 wins. OVER. — GabersPunts (@GabersPunts) September 4, 2022

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Obligatory win over #49ers once

Catch a good team napping



I don't think there's an AFC West team they'll beat



I'm betting under — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) September 4, 2022

under, we are getting 4 wins (broncos + 2 49ers + a random bullshit win with missing field goals). — Fernando Takai (@fernando_takai) September 4, 2022

Over. We are underdogs and the players have a chip on their shoulders. Book it. We’re going 10-7. #Seahawks — ‍ JENNYJENNY ♥️ (@savagecookie) September 5, 2022

Under, we get 5 wins — Darius (@dariuswhite04) September 4, 2022

Over + tied 2nd in the division with the Rams — zZzach (@ZoneAndonlyHo) September 4, 2022

I’m going under with 3. Could be a painful season but it’s the only way to move forward — Andy Woodard (@andynwoodard) September 4, 2022

That’s a very well set under over, meaning I’m not comfortable betting neither.



But I’d go with over. Pete will find a way to squeeze at least 6 wins. — Luís Guilherme (@lgfp) September 4, 2022

7 to 10 wins, I’d say 7 is most likely….but significant injuries could easily send us to the under. We’re a little thinner at most positions. — StevieMO! (@MOmentumMoshay) September 4, 2022

Hahaha, everybody taking the under just so we get this season “over” and then we are going to have a magical SB contender, that’s not how the football gods work. We are getting very unsatisfactory 6 wins, or whatever we need to get out of the top 10 picks — Leonardo A. Merida (@Orkero) September 4, 2022

Under. 5-12. — Paul Pearson (@paulpearson_pnw) September 5, 2022

Gonna be a long year. That’s fine. We in the long game. Look out in 3 years.



A shade under I think. 5-12. Defence might be stout, but I think we’re going to struggle to score. — Chuck (@BlueberryChuck) September 4, 2022

5 seems like a guarantee.



ATL

NYG

NYJ

CAR

DET



Thats a nice buffer. https://t.co/CSY6ehi41N — Nathan Ernst (@NathanE11) September 5, 2022

Over. Pete inherited one of the worst rosters in football in 2010 and gutted out 7 wins. I think that’s the floor with the current roster even in a tougher division. — Brett (@brett98072) September 4, 2022

Overall I’d say opinion was split but only a handful believed the Seahawks would either be a playoff team or so bad they’d be contending for worst record in the league. Maybe the oddsmakers have the general idea right. No one picked “push,” which is possible if the team goes 5-11-1.

Check back at the end of the week for the big Field Gulls staff predictions for this season!