Seahawks officially fill out their practice squad

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for the Seattle Seahawks, from setting their initial 53 man roster last Tuesday, through the subsequent juggling and shuffling that follows every year. For the youth-filled roster of Seattle, however, there was not as much shuffling of veterans, as the team looks to retool after moving on from both the offensive and defensive captains from 2021 in Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

With so many new names and faces added to the roster through free agency, the draft and waivers, Monday afternoon the Seahawks officially filled out their practice squad ahead of starting preparations for the Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos one week from today. The final moves were making official a pair of signings that had already been reported.

The @Seahawks signed two players to fill out their practice squad. #GoHawks https://t.co/kO4ieJnCp1 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 5, 2022

So, for those who had been waiting for word on the addition of Joshua Onujiogu and Jabari Zuniga to the practice squad, it’s now a done deal for both of them. After a practice Monday, the Hawks will have Tuesday and Wednesday off prior to hitting the practice fields to prepare for the Broncos on Thursday.