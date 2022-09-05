Seahawks enter Week 1 as 6.5-point underdogs against the Broncos

The Seahawks are coming off of a rough preseason in which they went 0-3 overall as well as going 0-3 against the spread. However, it should be noted that multiple key starters including wide receivers D. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett did not play much for Seattle this preseason. The Broncos on the other hand went 2-1 this preseason whilst also going 2-1 against the spread with the likes of Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy and Cortland Sutton sitting all three games.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Seahawks at +6.5 home underdogs for their Week 1 Monday night matchup against the Denver Broncos, with the over/under at 43 points. There has been some movement in both numbers with the spread opening with the Seahawks as a +4 underdog, with the line going from +5.5 to its current number over the last two weeks. The over/under has yoyo’d between 41, which is the number it opened at, and 43.

The money line is currently at -260 for the Broncos and +220 for the Seahawks, which gives the Broncos an implied win probability of just over 70%.

Key injury news

Broncos - Albert Okwuegbunam is carrying a leg injury although it is largely expected the breakout candidate at tight end will play this upcoming Monday. Broncos starting tackle Billy Turner is also expected to play.

Seahawks- It is up in the air as to whether or not the Seahawks will have their second-round pick, Kenneth Walker lll available for this game. Last Tuesday head coach Pete Carroll said the Michigan State alum “feels way better. He’s moving around. He was throwing the football around yesterday.” There’s no guarantee the Seahawks other second round pick in Boye Mafe will be ready for Monday’s game as Pete Carroll has said he has “a chance to be ready.” The edge is currently dealing with a shoulder injury.