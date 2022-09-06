Pre-Snap Reads 9/6: Pete Carroll responds to doubters

Seahawks News

The top-10 runs of Kenneth Walker III's college career

Seaside Joe 1279, 9/5/22: It's never a day off for 2021's best college running back

Tyler Lockett, Quandre Diggs, Al Woods & Nick Bellore Elected 2022 Seahawks Captains

Seahawks players voted on captains Monday, selecting Tyler Lockett on offense, Quandre Diggs and Al Woods on defense and Nick Bellore on special teams.

Live stream today: Seahawks vs Broncos preview « Seahawks Draft Blog

Seahawks Vs Broncos preview stream

Despite doubters of his Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll envisions 'nothing but good stuff happening'

Despite expectations for the Seahawks lower than usual round the league, Seattle coach Pete Carroll likes what he sees, saying Monday that he doesn't "see any reason my expectations should change at all."

NFC West News

Notebook: Arizona Cardinals Begin Preparation for Season Opener - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals began their Monday bright and early in their preparations for the Kansas City Chiefs.

2022 ROTB “Pick 3” Competition: Week 1 - Revenge of the Birds

"Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends, we’re so glad you could attend, step inside, step inside." (Emerson, Lake and Palmer).

This year’s winner of the 21-Week (if necessary)...

49ers news: Peter King predicts Trey Lance will be benched by Week 7 for Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation

Albert Breer reported that Lance was annoyed when the 49ers brought back Jimmy Garoppolo

Trey Lance Reportedly a "Little Annoyed" When 49ers Retained Jimmy Garoppolo - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Sounds like Trey Lance was a bit bothered when the 49ers decided to restructure the contract of Jimmy Garoppolo. Can't say I blame him.

Los Angeles Rams Rob Havenstein Honored, Humbled By Selection As Captain - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Last week, Los Angeles Rams’ starting offensive tackle Rob Haverstein was among six players selected as team captains for the upcoming season.

NFL QB power rankings for Week 1: Where Matthew Stafford starts 2022 - Turf Show Times

A preview of what to expect from the quarterbacks on the eve of the NFL season

Aaron Donald still isn't saying much about his helmet-swinging - ProFootballTalk

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald spoke to reporters on Monday, for the first time since an ugly incident during a joint practice with the Bengals that had Donald swinging orange helmets, one in each hand.

Around The NFL

NFL playoff predictions 2022: Which teams make it? Who’s in mix for No. 1 pick? - The Athletic

Projecting the locks and bubble teams to keep competing past Week 18 — and those that will be eyeing the top of the draft order.

NFL team previews 2022 - Predictions, fantasy breakout players, depth charts, power rankings and over, under picks

Our experts answer questions, pick breakout players, make bold predictions and give fantasy tips ahead of Week 1.

2022 AFC win-total projections: Ravens win North; Patriots, Raiders, Steelers miss playoffs

Are the Ravens set to bounce back from their struggles in 2022? Will the Patriots miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each AFC team.

2022 NFC win-total projections: Packers, Buccaneers, Rams continue reign; Eagles take East

Will the Eagles knock the Cowboys out of their divisional throne? Who owns the West between the Rams, 49ers and Cardinals? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each NFC team.

New Cowboys OL responds to past criticism of team

New Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters knew he would inevitably have to answer for old comments he made about his new team. Based on his responses, Peters certainly came prepared with some crowd-pleasing lines.

Jets waiting until Wednesday to name QB for opener - National Football Post

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said the team won’t name its Week 1 starting quarterback until Wednesday.

The Saints lost Drew Brees and Sean Payton — and still opted not to rebuild. Will it work?

This is not a rebuild

I repeat: This is not a rebuild.

Who will be the worst team in the NFL in 2022? Seahawks, Falcons, Texans, Commanders all vying for dubious title

Washington Commanders The Commanders are not a good team on paper, but they have one key thing going their way heading into this year: Their schedule is abominable. The Commanders find themselves opening the year against the Jaguars and Lions. And even if you're a Lions believer this year -- and fair play to those who are -- that isn't a team that's likely to have things figured out in Week 2.