Sidney Jones returns to practice

Leading up to their season opening showdown with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, the Seattle Seahawks received some reinforcements in the secondary this week as cornerback Sidney Jones returned to practice.

Sidney Jones has returned to practice and is expected to play against Denver, Pete Carroll says — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 5, 2022

He is expected to be available to play when September 12 rolls around, and likely to start. Assuming he does start, the bigger question may be who lines up on the other side, with Artie Burns reportedly still battling a groin injury suffered during camp.

Jones had been out since he suffered a concussion in early August, but has been working his way back since. It would appear he is ready to go, and in his second year as a starting cornerback in a Seahawks uniform, he’s the experienced leader in a cornerback room that includes a pair of rookies in fourth round draft pick Coby Bryant and fifth round pick Tariq Woolen, along with former first round selection Burns.

Jones played in 16 games last year with Seattle, and while he did not record any interceptions, he had ten pass breakups and 66 tackles on the season.