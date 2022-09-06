Seahawks select 2022 captains

With Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season swiftly approaching, the Seattle Seahawks announced their team captains for the year on Monday.

Ready to lead the charge.



Your 2022 captains. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 5, 2022

This will be the third full season Quandre Diggs plays in a Seattle uniform (fourth total after the midseason trade from the Detroit Lions in 2019), it will be the fourth total season for Al Woods, the fourth season for Nick Bellore, and eighth season for Tyler Lockett.

Pro Bowl special-teams ace Nick Bellore says teammates naming him Seahawks co-captain again is primarily because teammates ranked all the players in descending order by age—and he and defensive co-captain Al Woods “old, like me” were at the top. pic.twitter.com/gno98wVSDw — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 6, 2022

Head coach Pete Carroll said Bellore being named a captain was a no brainer.

“Just an obvious pick,” Carroll said. “He’s just everything to everybody—playmaking, play style, mentality, all of that.”

Carroll also raved about Lockett’s selection.

“He’s always been that guy. He’s always done everything that you would want him to do in all ways, and he’s been a great football player. I said to him already today, ‘You don’t have to do anything different because you’ve been chosen captain, because you already lead. You’ve been a leader and for years around here.’ I don’t want him to think that that changes anything, because it doesn’t. He’s been a marvelous Seahawk.”

And Carroll loves what his two defensive captains will bring to the table.

“Quandre Diggs is a guy that’s been a leader in this program, been part of it—big voice, big character, terrific football player that guys really look up to,” Carroll said. “And speaking of looking up to in a big way, Al Woods up front really just brings all the voice and the stature and the work habits and the ethic that you want to lead.”