Seahawks Reacts Survey: 2022 season predictions!

We’ve got a loaded Seahawks Reacts Survey to kick off the regular season. First thing’s first is the confidence check-in, which was at 76% before the start of preseason. Three exhibition game losses and a confirmed starting quarterback later, will the optimism remain high or will belief waver before a meaningful game has actually been played? Vote now!

Everything else is all about predictions. Earlier this preseason we did predictions on the defensive side of the ball for team leaders in interceptions and sacks, and now we’re doing one for offense. A few weeks back we offered up questions on whether the Seahawks would have a 1,000-yard receiver and rusher, well now we’re going a little bit deeper. You get to choose who you think will lead the team in rushing, receiving, catches, and passing yards.

These votes will be tallied over the next day or so and then you can check back at the end of the week to see the results!