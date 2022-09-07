The Seattle Seahawks entered the season with questions at tackle, corner, and quarterback. After what continues to look like a wildly successful draft (as near anyone can tell before real NFL games are played), the team has released some surprises atop the most recent (but unofficial) depth chart.

Seahawks updated depth chart just released lists Abraham Lucas as starter at right tackle and Michael Jackson and Tariq Woolen as starters at cornerback: pic.twitter.com/r0TsDAhzIK — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 6, 2022

Abraham Lucas appears to have won the Right Tackle starting job. This was the most predictable of the bunch, as Lucas has looked stellar all summer and had been slowly and consistently beating Jake Curhan.

With scattered injuries to Sidney Jones, Tre Brown, and Artie Burns, Tariq Woolen now sits atop the chart at cornerback. While this is different than naming a starter for Week 1, unrestricted hype in the anticipation of a quarterback-less season speculation has continued to grow around both rookies Woolen and Coby Bryant. This is more a vote of confidence in the ability of the rookies to hang, regardless of whether Woolen indeed comes out as the starter at Right Cornerback.

And then finally, most surprising of all, is the Left Cornerback designation of Michael Jackson. Drafted in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, not only did Jackson make the roster, but he played out of his mind in the final preseason game and impressed all summer.

Michael Jackson has one career tackle and two special teams snaps, and may have earned himself a significant role out of the gate for the Seahawks.

There’s plenty more to look forward to in Week 1, and coupled with the other rookies in Charles Cross and Boye Mafe, this roster is going to get a lot of young guys experience this season.