Pre-Snap Reads 9/7: Seahawks expectations remain high

Seahawks News

Pete Carroll believes the Seahawks are good: Have his words swayed your opinions on the team?

Seaside Joe 1280, 9/6/2022: Pete is used to being good, but will that change to "He used to be good" after this season?

Pete Carroll on Why Tyler Lockett Has 'Always Been That Guy' for Seattle Seahawks Ahead of Game vs. Denver Broncos - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Lockett's leadership has remained constant on a Seahawks team that enters a season of uncertainty.

Analysis: Grades, Bold Predictions For Seahawks Offensive Positional Groups - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle has questions under center without Russell Wilson heading into a new season full of uncertainty, but the offense isn't dearth of talent at the skill positions and a new-look, youth-infused offensive line may have the potential to be better than expected.

Seahawks rookie report: Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Tariq Woolen likely to start - The Athletic

A few Seahawks rookies have already earned starting jobs, while others will have to wait to make an impact.

Seahawks Head Into Week 1 “Very Hopeful and Excited” About 2022 Season

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks expectations, facing Denver on Monday night & more.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Inducted In KSU Ring of Honor

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett entered the Kansas State University football Ring of Honor over the weekend.

Will Levis & Tyler Van Dyke Week One notes « Seahawks Draft Blog

After breaking down Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud at the weekend, now it’s time for Will Levis and Tyler Van Dyke.

Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett says fans should cheer for Russell Wilson on Monday night

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett said he understands why fans would boo new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, but that he thinks they should remember everything he did for the team and city and cheer him.

Salk on Seahawks: What we're most confident and least confident in - Seattle Sports

Mike Salk of Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk is feeling better about the Seahawks' running game than anything else about the team.

Huard: One thing Seahawks' Geno Smith does better than Russell Wilson - Seattle Sports

The one thing that Seahawks QB Geno Smith can do better than Russell Wilson is something the NFL could give more leeway to in 2022.

Seahawks expectations remain high even if others are skeptical

The Seahawks have moved into a new era with far more unknown names on the roster than well-known stars. "You know, we've got a different team and because of that everybody has their own opinions of who we are and who we're gonna be, and stuff like that," Lockett said. "And if it turns out to be like that, then all they're gonna say is I told you so.

Seahawks unofficial Week 1 depth chart shows 3 rookies starting

The Seahawks have released an unofficial depth chart ahead of their season-opening game next Monday night against the Broncos. While these things are labeled unofficial for a reason, there are still some interesting developments, including three rookies being listed as starters.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills Thursday Night Preview: Star-Studded NFL Week 1 Kickoff - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

It is the first ever meeting between superstar quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen.

What is the single biggest threat to the Rams’ quest to repeat? - Turf Show Times

If L.A. wants to run it back, they will have to avoid these pratfalls

Bills vs Rams: 5 keys to the game for a Sean McVay opening night win - Turf Show Times

How Aaron Donald vs Josh Allen in the red zone and Cooper Kupp against Buffalo’s CBs will control the game

Arizona Cardinals 2022 NFL season preview: How it’s going - Revenge of the Birds

What can we expect from the Cardinals this year?

Arizona Cardinals 2022 NFL season preview: How it started - Revenge of the Birds

Can an offseason marked by drama and tragedy lead to a successful season in Arizona?

Six Takeaways From Arizona Cardinals' Week 1 Depth Chart - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals released their depth chart for their opening game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's six takeaways.

The Most Important Question About 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Asking and answering the most important question about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance this year.

49ers news: Predicting the 49ers’ ceiling and floor for 2022 - Niners Nation

What’s a successful season?

Around The NFL

Condolences & Congratulations: Bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season

Seaside Boldness: What to expect from what you're not expecting

NFL Power Rankings Pre-Week 1: The race is on to unseat the Rams - The Athletic

From the reigning Super Bowl champs to the Falcons, here is the good news and bad news for every team entering the 2022 NFL season.

Fantasy football daily news and notes - Mitch Trubisky, James Robinson, Allen Lazard, Matthew Stafford

Catching up on a long weekend of fantasy football news and notes as we head into Week 1. See what is happening, catch up on what you've missed and see what's coming today and tomorrow to help you prepare your lineups for Week 1.

Davante Adams finds his bliss en route to the Las Vegas Raiders

Reunited with good friend Derek Carr, he's the happiest he's ever been and finally ready to let the world see a more personal side. But don't confuse contentment with complacency. Defensive backs should still be very, very afraid.

Move the Sticks: Top 10 players in Bills-Rams season opener, impactful rookies

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 1 sleepers

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Bears say new suburban stadium would be enclosed - National Football Post

The Chicago Bears confirmed that a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights would be domed — if it ever gets built.

Bruce Allen gives 10-hour deposition to House Oversight Committee - ProFootballTalk

The House Oversight Committee heard from Commanders owner Daniel Snyder during a marathon deposition in late July. On Tuesday, the Committee conducted another marathon with the man who served for a decade as one of Snyder’s key employees.

Tom Brady's 23rd NFL campaign may be his most mysterious after a bizarre offseason

Tom Brady’s professional life, officially, at least, is expected to go on as we’ve grown accustomed — he’ll suit up for his 23rd NFL season Sunday when his Tampa Bay Bucs visit the Dallas Cowboys.