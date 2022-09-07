Brady Henderson of ESPN spills more details on Seahawks divorce from Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that while the relationship between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks was able to lift the team to never before reached heights, over time things degraded, leading to the eventual trade to the Denver Broncos in March. It was one of the biggest trades in the NFL, not just this offseason, but over the past several decades.

Following the trade the league office then, of course, scheduled the Seahawks to open the season in primetime on Monday Night Football. In addition, rather than starting the season with a doubleheader for the first Monday Night Football broadcast of the year, the league opted to leave Wilson versus Carroll as a standalone matchup, opting to schedule a doubleheader for Week 2.

In advance of what could be the most anticipated game on the schedule for the Seahawks in 2022, Brady Henderson has authored an article shedding more light on the split.

How Russell Wilson and the Seahawks lost faith in one another: https://t.co/DItgMU73Uz — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 7, 2022

Henderson shares several insights on how the relationship broke down over the course of several years, including how Wilson was upset with offensive play calling during the second half of a 2019 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

LEADING UP TO an October 2019 game at the Atlanta Falcons, Wilson’s fast start had made him one of the prime early-season contenders for MVP, an award he badly wanted to win. With the Baltimore Ravens and eventual winner Lamar Jackson on a bye, this was Wilson’s chance to pull ahead. He threw two touchdowns as the Seahawks jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead but attempted only five passes in the second half.

While also noting Carroll’s decision to reign in the offense during the back half of the following season as well.

Carroll had enough of the turnovers. He pulled the plug on “Let Russ Cook” and reverted to the formula that was ingrained deep within the then-69-year-old coach. After dropping back to pass more than any team over the first 10 weeks, the Seahawks ranked 15th in designed pass rate over the final seven.

It’s a look back at several pivotal moments in the relationship over the past several years, from John Schneider’s scouting of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to a trade proposal with the Cleveland Browns that would have sent Wilson packing to Ohio in exchange for the top overall selection in the 2018 draft. However one viewed the ongoing saga between Wilson, Carroll and the Seahawks over the past several years, Henderson’s piece is a must read for fans who wish to learn more about how the present situation came to be.