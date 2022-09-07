Dive headfirst into the 2022 Field Gulls Survivor Pool!

It’s back!

The Field Gulls Survivor League returns for an exciting new NFL season! Anyone can pick a full slate of games and finish the season with an above .500 record. It takes incredible skill and some luck to outlast everyone in a Survivor League.

Don’t know what a Survivor League is? Here’s the skinny, which is stuff I wrote last year but have updated for this year.

The Rules

Each week you pick one team that you think is going to win their matchup. However, once you pick that team for that specific week you cannot use them again for the rest of the season. Example : Seahawks over Broncos in Week 1, Seahawks win, but now you can’t pick the Seahawks again.

: Seahawks over Broncos in Week 1, Seahawks win, but now you can’t pick the Seahawks again. If the team you pick wins then you survive to the next week. If they lose then you are eliminated and don’t get a second chance. Thanks for playing. Under ESPN rules you can advance with a tie, so only a loss knocks you out.

The winner is whoever is the last person standing. There is almost no way you are going to make it through all 18 weeks without tripping up. ESPN has a $30,000 prize at the end of the tunnel but personally I think it’s outrageous the prize is that low.

Deadline to get your picks in is Sunday, so if you want to pick the Thursday game or a Saturday game that’s up to you to submit your entry sooner.

How to Enter

Go to ESPN.com and create an account (if you haven’t already).

Head to https://fantasy.espn.com/games/nfl-eliminator-challenge-2022/groups and search for “Field Gulls Survival League.” Alternatively, go directly to this invite link after you’ve registered.

Click “Join” and type in the password as written: presnapreads

This isn’t mandatory but your Survivor League username should preferably match your Field Gulls username if you’re a community member.

After all of that you should be good! If you have any issues please notify me as soon as possible.

Let’s have some fun. May the best Field Guller win!