Pre-Snap Reads 9/8: K.J. Wright thinks Seahawks could ‘get close’ to playoff spot this year

Seahawks News

Give me one Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen over the entire 2022 Saints roster

Seaside Joe 1281: Nothing compares to a franchise quarterback

Analysis: Grades, Bold Predictions For Seahawks Defensive Positional Groups - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the unit isn't without question marks, including uncertainty about the potency of their pass rush as a whole, and may face growing pains with a new defensive coordinator and scheme, Seattle has several established stars and up-and-coming talents at all three levels of the defense heading into the 2022 season.

Seahawks Mailbag: Team Chemistry, Rookies Starting, No. 3 Receiver & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend K.J. Wright Joins Seattle Sports 710AM's Brock and Salk Show

Seahawks Legend K.J. Wright joins Seattle Sports 710AM’s Brock and Salk show every Wednesday morning between 8-9 a.m.

Inside the Russell Wilson-Seattle Seahawks drama that led to the Denver Broncos trade

Wilson's personal aspirations conflicted with a Seahawks organization that had different goals and was skeptical about its QB's long-term future.

Huard: Seahawks LBs under most pressure vs Russell Wilson and Broncos - Seattle Sports

When the Seahawks take on Russell Wilson and the Broncos, Brock Huard thinks the linebackers – not cornerbacks – face the tallest task.

K.J. Wright: Why 'new energy' Seahawks can 'get close' to playoffs - Seattle Sports

While many think the Seahawks will be among the NFL's worst teams in 2022, K.J. Wright is far more bullish on Seattle this season.

Rost: Seahawks, Russell Wilson make very different gambles with split - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' gamble when trading Russell Wilson was clear, Stacy Rost writes. But it's Wilson's gamble of moving on that's so fascinating.

Seahawks mailbag: Rashaad Penny's health, DK Metcalf's targets and more

It’s time for our first regular season Seahawks Twitter mailbag of the year, with topics including Rashaad Penny, the guard position, linebacker depth and more. TheCrappyTotals asked: Have heard very little about Rashaad Penny during training camp. Is he full go for the regular season?

NFC West News

Cardinals Wednesday Notebook: Zach Ertz Returns, Captains Announced - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury declared the first day of practice a big one for tight end Zach Ertz, who was spotted on the field after missing Monday.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #182: Chiefs Opener with Cardinals Pre & Post Game Host @TimRingTV - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN IN: Chiefs Opener with Cardinals Pre & Post Game Host @TimRingTV

49ers news: George Kittle is day-to-day with a groin injury; 49ers name 6 captains - Niners Nation

Kittle won’t practice Wednesday

49ers news: 5 hot takes for the 49ers’ 2022 season - Niners Nation

Before the 2022 season kicks off, here are my five hottest takes for the 49ers’ season.

Three Keys to a 49ers Victory over the Chicago Bears - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Game 1 presents a few challenges for an optimistic 49ers squad. Here’s how they can walk out of Chicago with a win on Sunday.

WATCH: Los Angeles Rams Release Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener vs. Buffalo Bills - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams' Twitter account released a hype video that should get fans even more pumped for Thursday.

Thursday Night Football: Last minute thoughts on Rams-Bills opening game - Turf Show Times

It’s Matthew Stafford and LA vs. Josh Allen and Buffalo

Should the Rams be worried about Matthew Stafford’s elbow? The Bills are about to tell us

Sean McVay says there are no limitations. Matthew Stafford says there's no hesitation.

Around The NFL

Survey: Josh Allen dethrones Aaron Rodgers for MVP; Trevor Lawrence outshines QB class - The Athletic

NFL executives and coaches try to predict the future, casting votes for MVP, DPOY and which teams they think will surprise this year.

Five rookies in key roles and a devastating schedule: Why the Chiefs' defense can't start slow yet again - Kansas City Chiefs- ESPN

Kansas City has struggled on defense early in recent seasons. But it has to break that trend in 2022 with an extremely tough schedule on deck.

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill using playoff letdown as 'fuel' heading into new season - Tennessee Titans- ESPN

The sting of last season's early exit in the playoffs after earning the No. 1 seed has left a sour taste in a more motivated Tannehill's mouth.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Taking a look at Week 1 matchups

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

Vikings know mission in NFC North: Go through Aaron Rodgers - National Football Post

Even without one of the NFL’s best receivers, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers seem properly positioned for a run at their fourth consecutive NFC North title — and possibly more.

Lamar Jackson backing off contract negotiation deadline?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seemingly hinted Wednesday that his Week 1 contract deadline could be negotiable.

2022 NFL Preview: A list of the notable injuries and suspensions ahead of Week 1

The NFL regular season starts this week, but there are some star players who will not be on the field when the games begin.