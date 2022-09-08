Report: Ken Walker likely to miss Seahawks opener versus Broncos

Thursday night the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season on Sunday Night Football, meaning it’s just days until the Seattle Seahawks will host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. The biggest story for the game is certainly the return of Russell Wilson to take on the team he quarterbacked for ten years, including the only Lombardi trophy in franchise history.

However, as the game approaches, reports indicate that one of the newer members of the team may not be on the field for the game.

With Ken Walker out, Seattle’s top 3 RBs would be Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer https://t.co/i8P2TBKiw8 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 8, 2022

Ken Walker was, of course, selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with one of the picks acquired in the trade that sent Wilson to Denver, but according to this report is not expected to suit up for the game. Obviously, it’s a long season, so it’s far more important for the team to get Walker healthy and up to speed for the remaining 16 games, rather than risk bringing him back too early and potentially suffer a setback that could keep him off the field significantly longer.