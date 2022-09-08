Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 31: Michael-Shawn Dugar

One of our all-time favorite guests is back and he goes IN on all kinds of stuff including:

*The real aftermath of the Russell Wilson trade

*How the Seahawks can beat the Broncos

*Seasonal outlooks

*The rookies

*Season-long predictions

And a whole lot more. Check it:

