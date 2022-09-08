Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 31: Michael-Shawn Dugar

One of our all-time favorite guests is back and he goes IN on all kinds of stuff including:
*The real aftermath of the Russell Wilson trade
*How the Seahawks can beat the Broncos
*Seasonal outlooks
*The rookies
*Season-long predictions
And a whole lot more. Check it:
If you like the show, please let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We're also extremely grateful for the over 80 5-star reviews we've received so far and want you to know that those reviews give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.
