Seahawks sign long snapper Carson Tinker to practice squad

We don’t often get long snapper news, but on this first day of the 2022 NFL regular season we’ve got a long snapper signing!

Bob Condotta reports that the Seattle Seahawks have signed Carson Tinker, a veteran long snapper who was on last year’s practice squad with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Of course, the 53-man roster is full and so is the practice squad, so the corresponding move was to let go of practice squad safety Scott Nelson.

Seahawks signed Tinker to the practice squad and waived safety Scott Nelson to make room. https://t.co/IxUb6e9tbm — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 8, 2022

This may be an indicator that Tyler Ott is dealing with some sort of injury, but we’ll find out more when the injury report comes out.

Tinker was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ long snapper from 2013-2018, didn’t play at all in 2019, and has since bounced around active rosters and practice squads with the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, and most recently the Rams.