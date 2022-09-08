Boye Mafe limited, Ken Walker does not practice for Seahawks Thursday

Sunday Night Football on Thursday Night starts off the 2022 NFL season as the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills face off, while the Seattle Seahawks prepare to host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. With all eyes set to be on the game that will see Russell Wilson don the jersey of a franchise other than the Seahawks for the first time in history, Hawks fans are looking to the injury report to check on the status of the multitude of players who missed significant time during camp.

Well, the first injury report of the season has been released, so now we have at least some official insight into who may or may not play.

The Seahawks' first injury report of the season lists RB Ken Walker III as a non-participant. Pete Carroll said he was in the morning walk-through and would get some work in during practice. So his status for Monday's opener remains up in the air. pic.twitter.com/X3aM8sFGrF — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 8, 2022

So, no real surprise regarding the three non-long-snappers who did not participate in practice in Ken Walker III, Artie Burns and Alton Robinson. However, it is great to see several of the names on list of those who were limited, including Damien Lewis, Sidney Jones, Boye Mafe and Ryan Neal.

In addition, the fact that Gabe Jackson is listed as a full participant with a knee issue is interesting, and could be something that bears monitoring through the season. Specifically, Jackson had something done to one of his knees following the 2021 season which kept him out of much of the offseason program. If it is serious enough to still be considered an injury as the season gets underway, it would seem to be serious enough to keep an eye on. That said, Jackson is tough and has played through significant injuries during his career, so as long as whatever the knee issue is does not get aggravated at any point, given his full participation it doesn’t seem anything to worry too much about. At least not yet.