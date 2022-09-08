Defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams now have NFL’s worst record

The 2022 NFL season began with an early season statement of intent by the Buffalo Bills, who marched into SoFi Stadium and destroyed the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams by a score of 31-10. It’s the heaviest defeat for a defending champion since the 2013 Baltimore Ravens, who lost 49-27 to the Denver Broncos but that game was played in Denver.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was marvelous, throwing for just under 300 yards, three passing touchdowns, and rushing for another while stretching the ball over Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner. Just imagine how much more lopsided the score could’ve been if not for four turnovers by the Bills, one of which was a dropped ball by Isaiah McKenzie into the arms of Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis. Sam Martin’s only job on Thursday night was to hold for Tyler Bass’ kicks, as the Rams otherwise forced zero punts.

On the Rams’ side, the offensive line was overmatched by the Buffalo defensive line. Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions, was sacked seven times, and was generally flustered by his former teammate Von Miller (who had two of those sacks) and the rest of that Bills defensive front. Sean McVay ran pretty heavily on first downs when the game was close and it was largely ineffective. A 10-10 score at halftime gave way to a Buffalo beatdown that had been in the works early on if not for the turnovers, but Sean McDermott’s group kicked it up several notches and the champs had no response.

For the first time in the Sean McVay era, the Rams currently have a losing record. In fact, they have the worst record in the entire NFL.

I know what you’re thinking about the tongue-in-cheek headline: are we in position to talk shit given the Rams’ superiority over the Seahawks since 2017, the lack of recent Seahawks playoff success, and the expectation of a losing record in 2022? Not really! Do we care? Hell no! Football is back and it’s back in such a satisfying manner.

Good job, Buffalo.